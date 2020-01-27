How to get your finances back on track

(Image: Ella Byworth for Metro.co.uk)

The beginning of a new year is the perfect time to order your finances.

It can be difficult to deal with monetary mistakes or have the courage to look honestly at expenses, but having everything in order from the beginning will really help in the long term.

So, pour yourself a cup of coffee, take a pen and a notebook (or create an elegant spreadsheet, if you prefer) and let’s start: here is everything you need to know to recover your finances by 2020, month by month.

Deep breathing.

January

“If time is moving towards the deadline of January 31, and the pressure is on filing your self-assessment tax return online, the first option is always to try to do it right the first time, on time,” says Mike Parkes. from GoSimpleTax. we.

‘However, in reality, this is not always possible. So, should you opt for punctuality with the possibility of making a mistake in your return, or taking your time and doing it well, after the deadline?

‘Our advice is always the first. HMRC has penalties for those who do not meet the established deadlines. These include: an automatic fine of £ 100. If you are three months late, you will be charged a daily fine of £ 10, up to a maximum of £ 900. If you are six months late, the fine is £ 300, or 5 % of tax due, if higher.

‘After 12 months, you will be penalized another £ 300, or 5%, and, in exceptional circumstances, 100% of the tax owed.

‘Under the current system, HMRC will allow you to file your tax return and then resubmit it before the next filing deadline of the following year. For example, if you file your tax return on January 31, 2020, you have until January 31, 2021 to modify anything you need. “

If this is your first time and you are not sure how to proceed, you can call HMRC for help. Or facilitate the process by hiring an accountant. There are online services such as TaxScouts that compile your return for a small fee.

Create a budget for next year

“His biggest victory in 2020 will be to budget and follow,” says Salman Haqqi, personal finance expert at money.co.uk.

‘Knowing what you have coming and going every month is key to getting your finances in order. With Open Banking you can use third-party mobile phone applications, such as Yolt or Tandem, that track your expenses and send you a notification every time you use our debit or credit card, which helps you meet your budget.

‘Simply, if you are spending more than you are earning, then you have a problem. The good thing is that once you’ve resolved this, you can do something about it.

‘Give yourself a raise by scheduling time each week to see your finances. Be sure to switch to credit cards, savings accounts and gas, electricity and insurance providers that cost you less regularly.

‘Set reminders in your journal for all the services you use to request that you buy one week before they end. It is really important to avoid the dreaded “automatic renewal” that will almost always cost you more. “

Take an honest look at your living costs and monthly bills (rent, insurance, gas, internet, the lot), as well as travel costs (consider whether it is cheaper to commit to an annual or monthly travel card in the future) and any upcoming trips, birthdays or weddings you have in the newspaper and for those who might need more money. Then, put everything in a spreadsheet.

Find out if there are better deals for you. Could you replace the weekly food delivery service with a cheaper alternative? Do you really need a Netflix account and an Amazon Prime account?

Salman also recommends tracking your direct debits to make sure you are not charged for services you no longer use.

Use your ISA allowance and increase your pension

“The end of the fiscal year (April) is fast approaching,” says Deborah Vickers, personal finance expert and channel director at moneyguru.com.

‘This is the house directly. If you have not already done so, it is better to use your ISA assignment. If you have extra money to save or invest, put it in your ISA.

Contributions Pension contributions can be one of the most efficient investments for most people: you can pay up to £ 40,000 per year (including contributions from your employer).

“Take steps to maximize your pension pension: if you have used it, you can take it forward three years.”

It may also be worth consolidating your pension accounts into a single account to get better rewards (some companies will add more at the top as a bonus for putting money in the account).

Even if you’re only saving a few pounds per week for your pension, it’s better than nothing.

February

Hurray, there is good news: you get a tax exemption from the council in February and March, which means you can use this money for other fun things (or open a savings account, maybe?).

Taking the next step with your Valentine? Be smart about it

“As the way we live evolves, so must our financial planning to ensure that loved ones remain protected,” Shona Lowe, private client and corporate director of the financial planning service, 1825.

‘For couples who live together but are not married, this is even more important. The reality is that the rules on taxes and the distribution of our assets are totally oriented to married couples. Writing a will, updating it regularly as circumstances change and verifying how joint assets are maintained are just a few simple steps to help sort out finances.

“For more complex matters, such as estimating inheritance tax or understanding capital gains tax, it is always better to seek the advice of an expert in financial planning.”

If you are planning to get hooked, consider getting a prenuptial agreement to protect your assets as well. It may not be romantic, but it’s definitely smart.

Do you have debts or are you worried that your partner may be financially unstable? Here is a guide on how to talk with your partner about money.

March

Start planning Christmas expenses (yes, really)

“If you are someone who stops saving for Christmas at the last moment, or you simply trust your December check and then fall short, it would be a very good idea to start a Christmas savings boat around spring,” says Holly Andrews . Managing Director of KIS Finance.

‘You may think that this sounds very early, but it means you don’t have to save as much each month as more time to build.

‘If you start a pot in May and add £ 20 each month, for example, you will have £ 140 saved by the end of November. Of course, you can save more or less per month, or start the pot earlier or later in the year, depending on what you can afford. “

A money challenge could also arise; We have prepared an ingenious five-dollar savings guide that could help you save £ 6,890 by the end of 2020.

Those who have less budget to play can also try the challenge week by week, which leaves them with an additional £ 1,456 in the savings account.

The cleansing of death, as the Swedes call it, may sound terrifying, but having your affairs in order could make you feel calmer because of the undeniable fact that one day you will leave this Earth (sorry for disappointment, but it is true).

And although it can be scary to think about that, having a will in place helps those you leave behind and gives you the peace of mind of knowing they have your final wishes and instructions.

In March, there is a campaign called Free Wills Month, a service that offers those over 55 to change to create or update an existing will for free.

“Take advantage of the month of free wills in March to address that administrative task that never reaches the top of the” tasks “list, says Mona Patel, a spokesman for the consumer in Royal London.

‘Having an updated will is incredibly important not only to protect your finances, but also to ensure that vital decisions are made, such as who will take care of your children.

“The month of free will offers people 55 and older the opportunity to write or update their will for free with selected charities.”

Try a money challenge for the year (Image: Ella Byworth for Metro.co.uk)

April

Consider using technology to facilitate next year’s financial processes

Are you always in a pile of documents at the end of the fiscal year, stressed by everything?

Start 2020 from scratch looking for useful applications or online programs that allow you to better organize your finances, as well as read about HMRC processes.

There are many free services such as CloudBooks or Wave, but do some research to find the system that suits you (so you really end up using it and not waste your time and money).

‘As the end of the fiscal year approaches, many of us hope to start a clean slate and the opportunity to consolidate and prepare for the next financial year ‘, Dan Stopp, UK accounting manager at Bokio, a based accounting startup in artificial intelligence. , Tell us.

“Getting familiar with the new HMRC tax regulations, and using accounting software is a couple of good ways to help you stay on track and improve your tax efficiency in fiscal year 19/20.”

The new fiscal year begins on April 6.

May

Not much happens in May, so give yourself a well-deserved break from financial stress.

You can also take this time to review your progress in recent months.

June

Teach your children about the value of money.

“June marks My Money Week in schools across the United Kingdom, an opportunity to reflect on the financial education we are providing to our youth,” says Russell Winnard, director of programs and services at Young Enterprise.

“Many of our children have grown up thinking about spending like the touch of a card instead of cash transfer, but in this changing world where it is easier to borrow than ever, we are not yet giving them enough financial education to make more financial decisions. informed in adulthood.

‘My Money Week is a particularly good time to talk with your children about expenses. Why not encourage your children to help you budget for your purchases, or use cash when they are together to teach about the value of money?

“These small measures at an early age can have a big impact on your confidence and responsibility when it comes to managing finances in adulthood.”

We know it is tempting to ignore the budget you set in January, especially when the pub gardens call you, but remember that you have set those goals for a reason.

If you can afford it, spend the money in cash, but consider cheaper alternatives whenever possible so you can stay on track. A can in the park with your classmates is much more affordable than rounds in the bar.

July

Your second tax payment on your own is due

“It is important to keep in mind that when budgeting and trying to manage your cash flow, you will have to pay your second payment on account in July,” says Dan.

“According to the first payment on account, this is half of the tax bill of your previous years, which means that in the following January, you must pay the difference between the tax returns of the last two years.”

Find offers for school holidays

“Research shows that the average family spends an additional £ 126.27 per child per week during school vacations,” according to Mark Bodega, CMO of Neyber.

“So while family days are a great way to stay active and create memories together, making smart savings along the way is paramount.”

If money is scarce, look for cheap offers on sites like Groupon or free activities that you can enjoy with children, such as the Victoria & Albert Museum of Childhood, which exhibits toys for children from the 17th century to the present day.

August

Working parents, do not lose funds for childcare.

Are you the working father of a child of three to four years? Request free child care.

According to the National Day Nursery Association, you can get 30 hours per week during the period or 1,140 per year (about 22 hours per week).

The deadline is August 31, although HMRC recommends ordering it before July 31 if possible.

September

<

Classify next year’s school fees

“For parents seeking help at grandma and grandfather’s bank with school fees, the answer might be to establish a discretionary trust,” says Shona.

‘Grandparents can donate up to £ 325,000 each in a trust without paying upfront the IHT (inheritance tax) while living for seven years after this.

Fees School fees can be paid directly to the school, so parents have nothing to do, and as long as there is enough money in the fund, it can also be used to support other activities. Then, grandparents can also help with sports costs, sabbaticals and, ultimately, college fees.

“Discretionary trusts generally come with higher tax charges compared to alternatives, but they are often considered worthwhile for the additional flexibility they provide.”

Dealing with credit card debts?

Debt can be daunting, but try to face the problem head on.

“If you have a lot of expensive credit card debts, you might consider getting a 0% balance transfer card,” recommends Tom Martin, a money expert for the money-saving application, Chip.

“The best times of the year to get 0% credit agreements are usually January and September, when banks compete to reach the top of the comparison tables.”

Worried about your credit score? We cover it with a guide on how to improve your rating.

October

Register for self-assessment (October 5) and file (October 31)

“While it may seem like a long road, this deadline in early October is fast and often catches people,” says Dan.

‘If you have self-employment income between April 6, 2019 and April 5, 2020, you must register before October 5 if it is your first year of negotiation. People often forget that they really need to register and, instead, only focus on the tax deadline of January 31, a common and costly mistake. “

Those who want to file a paper tax return must do so before October 31, but this reduces their term by three months, something Dan does not recommend doing.

He says: ‘This is something we strongly discourage because it reduces its term by three months and also makes it much more difficult if you need to make any amendments.

“It is also much easier to use to transfer figures from your accounting software to the online tax return than to complete the paper return.”

On the other hand, if you like to leave early or prefer to put pencil on paper, it is always an option.

Those who own a limited business must also pay their corporate tax bill before August 1.

Get a good deal during Black Friday to give your special person a good gift (Image: Ella Byworth / Metro.co.uk)

November

Black Friday is coming on November 27

This is the perfect time to buy Christmas gifts at a bargain price or get that smart TV for which you have been saving.

You can also get great deals on telephone and vacation contracts, and other daily costs.

Just don’t overdo it and be sure to read the fine print.

December

As 2020 comes to an end, it is time to see what went well and what it should work for 2021.

Did you manage to make a money challenge? Did you solve better offers for your outings? Did you meet all the deadlines and avoid the rates?

Even if you didn’t reach all your goals, give yourself a pat on the back for doing your best and pamper yourself with lots of mince pies and mulled wines.

Christmas is here … don’t panic

Hopefully, he started saving for the festive March holidays, as recommended, but if he hasn’t done it (or had to use the cash on something more urgent), that’s fine.

Christmas can be a stressful time, since many people feel financial stress but don’t get into debt for it.

Instead, talk to your family and friends and explain that you would prefer to keep the festivities smaller this year.

Or make a Christmas dinner. Or make your own gifts. Or browse the charity shops and supermarkets for more affordable options.

Having less money does not mean that you still cannot enjoy this time of year.

MORE: How to talk to a partner about debt

MORE: Save £ 1,378 in one year with this bingo money challenge

MORE: Try our fiver 2020 savings challenge to save £ 6,890 by the end of the year