If you haven’t noticed, a new brand of filters has invaded Instagram. They let you know everything, from which Pokémon you are to which random inanimate object you most accurately personify. For lack of a better word, let’s call them shuffle filters.

Shuffle filters are (relatively) easy to create and the possibilities are endless. Brands use them to promote new products, labels like Never Say Die create them to share artists and many other options. Astralwerks has chosen a broader approach with its “What kind of EDM are you?” Filter.

How to get the filter

There are several ways to get the filter on your own Instagram stories. One way is to watch a friend use the filter and type the name of the filter in the upper left (assuming they haven’t added music to their story).

Another way is to go directly to the Astralwerks profile on Instagram, where you will see four icons under the highlights, as opposed to the usual two. On the third icon, you will see a smiling face with two stars on the right side. Tap it to access their filters (or anyone else’s) – just tap the filter below, then “Try it” and you’re good to go!

Enjoy!