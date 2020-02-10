How to get the most out of National Clean Out Your Computer Day

(NEWS10) – Is your computer moving slowly, but have you postponed browsing the mountains of old photos and gigabytes of programs and apps that you haven’t used in years? Well, don’t hesitate any longer, because Monday, February 10th is the National Clean Out Your Computer Day!

Like our homes or offices, computer files need to be clean and organized so that everything runs smoothly. Here are some ideas to get you started.

Secure your hard drive

Step one should be to make a copy of your hard drive and save it in a safe place, either in a cloud service or in physical storage (e.g. an external hard drive or a USB stick). This way, your files are protected in case anything ever happens on your computer and you can remove unwanted files on your computer without worrying that you will need them later. You have already stowed them when you want to bring them back.

Sort through old photos and videos

This should be obvious. Does this folder with 1,500 photos from your junior year at high school bring you joy? Probably not. Take some time to sort the music, photos, and videos that are stored on your computer’s hard drive. This way you can easily reclaim gigabytes of storage space.

Install and run antivirus software

Antivirus software is an important defense against the dangerous elements of the Internet that are trying to damage your computer. Get some kind of antivirus software, paid or free versions are available and scan your hard drive.

Delete unused programs

The game you downloaded but never opened three years ago? Get rid of it. Take a look at the programs and apps downloaded to your computer and decide if you REALLY need them. When was the last time you used it? You can always download the program again later if a particular use case is unlikely.

Perform disk cleanup and defragmentation

After browsing your media and software, you should perform disk cleanup and defragmentation to optimize the space on your hard drive. These tools are built into Windows systems (just search for “Disk Cleanup” or “Defragmenter” in the Windows search bar). However, you may need to find and download a program to do this on a Mac computer.

Source: https://us.norton.com/internetsecurity-how-to-national-clean-out-your-computer-day-the-importance-of-clean-computing.html

LAST STORIES:

With the WFXR News App, which is available on Apple and Android, you can transfer current news, weather reports and sporting events to your smartphone.