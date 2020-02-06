How to get started in Anime: The best gateway anime series for indoctrinating norms

Although anime has entered the mainstream in recent years, negative ideas about the medium remain.

With the exception of some mature animated comedies (some of which are fantastic and thematically complex, like Bojack Horseman), animation is still considered a medium for children in the United States. The idea that cartoons are a piece of cake, even though they are understandable to someone who has only been exposed to western media, is unfamiliar with the broad spectrum of animation in other cultures.

Similarly, a lot of people insist they just can’t get into anime, or stigmatize everything because they don’t like the “school girl stuff”. But it is important to remember that anime is not a genre – it is a medium, Individual anime series belong in every genre, just like films and live action TV shows. Saying that you don’t like anime because the stuff for schoolgirls (that’s a very legitimate thing you don’t like) is like saying that you don’t like films because they’re slasher films. You copy a whole medium of art across a genre that you can easily avoid.

So let’s say you like to watch anime, but are not sure where to start. Or maybe you already love anime and try to find a series to convince your SO that the $ 200 action figure in your room was a perfectly sensible purchase (and your life choices are perfect). Just take a look at one of these gateway anime series, which serve as perfect entry points into the diverse offers of the medium.

Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)

Few series have ever created a story as perfect as Attack on Titan. The prerequisite is a high concept: the last surviving people live in a walled city surrounded by huge humanoid man-eating monsters called Titans. One day the walls are broken and three surviving children – Eren, Mikasa and Armin – strive to join the military to fight back for the sake of humanity. But what could have been a simple, straightforward action horror show turned out to be so much more. Nothing is what it seems in Attack on Titan, and the plot is constantly spinning to turn everything you thought you knew upside down. Attacking Titan is exciting, terrifying, tragic, and emotionally resonant – often all at once. It’s a show about the horrors of war and the efforts people will make to protect the things that matter to them. If you’re only watching an anime, make sure it’s Attack on Titan.