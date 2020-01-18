This world is full of creative companies which exploit, for lack of a better term, untapped markets. While many personalities have adopted Community, an application that allows them to direct text subscribers (and send them by SMS), there is always a level of impersonality in the procedure.

Enter Cameo, a newer platform that lets you buy a personalized video shout of various celebrities and musicians, including some of our favorites in EDM. Producers like Sam Feldt, Ghastly, Bandlez, tyDi, Crizzly, and even Slow Magic are available on the platform, some for as little as $ 15.

What use could you have for something like this? Birthdays, special gifts, prank videos, the possibilities are endless. In less than three years, the company has built a talent portfolio of more than 20,000 VIPs and has responded to more than 400,000 requests ranging from birthday and good luck messages to prom invitations, wedding proposals, revelations. on the sex of babies and beyond. You can find out more and browse the available DJs here.

Photo via Rukes.com