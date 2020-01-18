How to get a free coffee in Pret a Manger with this simple trick

It is a thing of coffee mythology. The theory says that every day, Pret A Manger staff chooses to make a customer’s day by giving them a coffee with milk or tea or another hot drink of their choice for no apparent reason.

No one knows why it happens, or what they did to guarantee such corporate friendliness, much less those who have clung to the dream, just to have the chip and pin machine delivered.

But after careful investigation, The Independent can reveal what it takes to have one of the delights of the cult coffee chain in your hands.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

It turns out that Pret has a real policy called “random acts of kindness.”

The policy entitles each Pret A Manger branch to a budget that they can use to give coffee and food to customers.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/7 Fendi Caffe

The cafeteria sells coffee stamped with the brand’s iconic double F logo.

2/7 Fendi Caffe

Customers can even enjoy a slice of ‘FF’ cake

3/7 Fendi Caffe

The space was designed by visual artist Joshua Vides

4/7 Fendi Caffe

The pop-up window is located on the fifth floor of Harrods.

5/7 Fendi Caffe

Buyers can also customize their own Mini Peekaboo bag at the “Fendi Peekaboo Bar”

6/7 Fendi Caffe

The Fendi space described walls, tables, menus, dishes and dishes.

7/7 Fendi Caffe

The interior decoration of Fendi Caffe is the dream of an Instagram installer

1/7 Fendi Caffe

The cafeteria sells coffee stamped with the brand’s iconic double F logo.

2/7 Fendi Caffe

Customers can even enjoy a slice of ‘FF’ cake

3/7 Fendi Caffe

The space was designed by visual artist Joshua Vides

4/7 Fendi Caffe

The pop-up window is located on the fifth floor of Harrods.

5/7 Fendi Caffe

Buyers can also customize their own Mini Peekaboo bag at the “Fendi Peekaboo Bar”

6/7 Fendi Caffe

The Fendi space described walls, tables, menus, dishes and dishes.

7/7 Fendi Caffe

The interior decoration of Fendi Caffe is the dream of an Instagram installer

But team members are also not given guidelines on who should give gifts. It is entirely at your discretion.

“We always receive many excellent comments on our policy of ‘random acts of kindness,'” a company spokesman told The Independent.

“There is no real secret to getting a free coffee in Pret: we let our teams decide who gets something in the house, so it depends on them.”

“They could choose to welcome a new customer, encourage someone who has a bad day or recognize a regular customer.”

read more

As for tips for those looking to pack a free coffee on their way to work, Pret’s suggestions are simple.

“The only advice we can convey to someone hoping to get a free coffee before work or a cookie with their lunch is to make it enjoyable.

“Our teams tell us they love the power to make someone smile and customers who are friendly and warm are more likely to win them.”

.