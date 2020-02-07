The voting for the single-phase parliamentary elections in Delhi will take place on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11. A total of 668 candidates are in the election campaign, while the election of the next government will affect around 1.47 million voters.

The election campaign for the Delhi Assembly ended on Thursday and ended the rallies and roadshows of the leading politicians as the Delhiites prepared to vote. One of the most important issues during the campaign was Shaheen Bagh, against whom protests against the European Union Citizenship Act (Amendment) have been lodged for more than a month.

However, since the citizens of Delhi are preparing to cast their votes, it is imperative that you check your voting booth. There is no need to go to government offices to check the polling booth. Instead, it can be done online or via SMS.

How to find your polling station online or by SMS:

1. Log in to the official website of the National Voters’ Services Portal at https://nvsp.in/.

2. Click on “Search in election list”.

3. Enter the following information – your name, father / man’s name, age / date of birth and gender. You can also search your polling station by entering your state, district, and constituency.

4. The name of your voting booth and other details are shown at the bottom of the page.

OR

You can also send an SMS to the voter’s helpline number (1950). To know your voting booth, send an SMS to 1950 with spaces