If you’re a real SoulCycle junkie or just a general spinning fan, you probably already know that spinning lessons are one of the types of workouts that you can pull yourself out of bed to burn calories and gain muscle train your back like no other and improve your overall endurance (… is not suitable for beginners.) However, if you do not have the right equipment when turning, you may be particularly prone to injury. Finding the best shoes for spin lessons is crucial to not only prevent injuries but also to ensure that you get the most out of your workout.

If you exercise regularly or wear running shoes to twist, you are undoubtedly putting extra pressure and resistance on your foot and ankle – not your buttocks or thighs. Essentially, your feet are working for you and you may not be able to take advantage of all the strengthening benefits of indoor cycling. On the other hand, with rotating shoes, you can transfer energy from your lower body to the bike, as these prevent the energy from being absorbed by the cushioning in the shoe. This means that your actual muscles do the job (and get toned) and you get better results.

More importantly, your average fitness footwear is likely to get you off the pedals due to lack of traction and studs. This can lead to excessive sore muscles and possibly a sprained ankle. Spinning shoes are usually equipped with a stiff sole and elastic band to keep your feet securely in place when pedaling and to prevent slipping. Studs are usually sold separately from spinning shoes because different gyms use one of two pedal systems: Delta and SPD. It is best to ask your bike studio about the system used before investing in your studs. With that said, here are some of our favorite shoes that you can use to spin for victory.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to give people style. We only offer products that we believe you love as much as we do. Please note that if you buy something, we may receive a small commission on the sale by clicking a link in this story.

1. Giro Apeckx II cycling shoes

These studs are compatible with two studs, giving you more flexibility for competing styles. The Velcro straps also ensure a perfect fit and ensure that your feet stay secure and in place while you pedal.

2. Tiem Slipstream indoor cycling shoe

These super slim spin sneakers are the cutest pair I’ve stumbled upon so far, and their stylish design doesn’t compromise on performance or quality. They are also available in different colors. These shoes are only compatible with SPD studs.

3. Zol Predator Mountain indoor cycling shoes

These sweat-wicking spinning shoes are designed to stay stiff and keep your foot safe without compromising comfort. They also have carbon heel cups that ensure better stability of the foot.