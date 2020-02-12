How to export WhatsApp chats from iPhones to Android phones

WhatsApp is compatible on both iOS and Android, and often there are users who change their smartphone and migrate from Apple’s iOS to an Android smartphone. Without a direct way to move the messages, many often lose their message history during the process. If you happen to be with these users and switch to Android from an iPhone, you can now also restore your WhatsApp chats, albeit with some hassle. The process was reported by Android Central and bypasses Apple’s ‘walled garden’ approach for its app ecosystem – making it possible to shift message histories from one operating system to another.

Follow the steps below to migrate chat history from iOS to Android.

-Go to WhatsApp on your iPhone and swipe left in the chat you want to export

-Tap the More button

-Select Chat export

– From the Share menu, choose Mail and enter the email address associated with your Android device

-Press the Send icon in the upper right corner

Repeat this step for each chat that you want to restore. It is important to note that the process is not completely seamless and can be annoying if you want to restore many of your conversations. These calls are retrieved from the e-mail account after you have set up WhatsApp on Android. Import:

– Open the relevant e-mail on your Android device

-Download all links directly to your Android phone

-Remove WhatsApp from your Android device and re-install it from Google Play Store

– Open WhatsApp on your Android device and follow the installation process

-Tap Restore option prompted on screen in the setup menu

-Wait for WhatsApp to complete the recovery, then tap the Next button at the bottom.

As soon as WhatsApp restores the backup that you have downloaded, all your chats will appear on your Android phone. Back up your chats to Google Drive for more cross-platform backups and restore messages as soon as WhatsApp is enabled on your Android smartphone. This saves a copy of your message backup to Drive, giving you the flexibility to open it somewhere else. To do this:

-Open WhatsApp on your Android phone and click on the More Options button in the top right corner

-Go to Settings and tap Chats

-Tap Chat Backup

-Select Backup to Google Drive

-Select the frequency of the backup by tapping on Backup frequency

-Select the Google account with which you want to synchronize the backup

-Tap Back up to select whether you want the backups to be synchronized only when Wi-Fi is on, Mobile data is on or both

– Drag ‘Include videos’ if you want to back up the videos you receive on WhatsApp

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.