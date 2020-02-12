How to edit and build Nekros Prime

Nekros Prime, the new master of Death, is back from the vault in Warframe. Follow this guide to edit the relics and build the primer variant of Nekros.

Oberon Prime is not the only prime warframe that emerged from the vault in Warframe. Next to him, the other force arrives in eternal balance, Nekros Prime, which is probably the stronger choice between the two.

Although you can buy Nekros Prime from the Prime Vault, you can also edit and build it. It takes a little longer, but you can save money this way. The good news is that there is some overlap between the relics for Oberon Prime and Nekros Prime, so you must be able to edit them both at the same time.

Blueprint – Lith T3 (unusual)

As usual, Lith relics can best be grown from Hepit in the Void. Completing this recording mission guarantees a Lith relic every time, so you can potentially grab the Nekros Prime blueprint and the Oberon Prime blueprint.

Neuroptics – Meso 04 (unusual)

This is the same relic as is needed for Oberon Prime, so go to Ukko and complete the conquest mission or complete premiums in Tier 3 Cetus (Plains or Eidolon) or Fortuna (Orb Vallis).

Chassis – Axi S6 (common)

Again, you will want to captivate Axi relics by completing premiums in Cetus or Fortuna. Tier 5 premiums leave Axi relics behind.

Systems – Neo N11 (rare)

Again, just like Oberon Prime, Nekros Prime also requires Neo relics. You can do this by completing Tier 4 premiums in Cetus or Fortuna.

Here are the manufacturing requirements for each of the Nekros Prime components:

Neuroptics

15,000 credits

15,000 alloy plate

3 neural sensors

12,000 polymer bundle

5 nitrain extract

Chassis

15,000 credits

3 morphics

18,000 ferrite

6,000 rubedo

2 argon crystal

Systems

15,000 credits

3 operating module

3 tellurium

15,000 storage

500 plastids

Each individual component requires 12 hours of construction time. Once completed, you can produce Nekros Prime for an additional 25,000 credits, 3 Orokin Cell and a further 72 hours.