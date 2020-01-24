How to Earn Public Support and Make Aircraft Benefit Cities

Certification: Public Sector CC0

It’s easy to assume, maybe thanks to all the noisy headlines, that people don’t like aircraft. At best, it is a nuisance – the live plays of nasty dancers or photographers taking pictures from above. At worst, it is a tool for the stupid to close airports, ruin vacations and cost the country millions.

However, the Nesta surveys conducted over the last two years reveal a much finer picture.

The public and public services are in fact quite open to the aircraft used most widely – including cities, possibly the most difficult and challenging environment for them.

But if that ever happens, there are challenges along the way to acceptance. And these aren’t just the obvious ones to make sure the functions are safe and reliable: people also care about what aircraft do, who handles them – and where.

This is a big departure from how traditional aviation is perceived. No one really cares what is on a particular plane or its height, what it is or which airline it belongs to – as long as it is big enough. And this is reflected in the laws and regulations governing existing air traffic. Providing pilots and equipment are certified and operated safely, there are no serious restrictions on who and what access to the sky.

Buzz needs

But it turns out that a civilian aircraft flying only 40 feet above our heads is quite different from a 40,000 foot plane. And the difference in altitude is not just a number. Low altitude airspace means it interacts with humans and things on the ground in a way that does not fly above the clouds.

So one thing is clear: simply copying the rules and regulations around civil aviation will not work. The future of traffic will be different from the current air traffic.

In the research we did as part of the Flying High project, we aim to think about this future. We wanted to get a better understanding of how people thought about using drones in our cities, to investigate how feasible some of the most up-to-date services people are offering, and to paint a picture of what their urban drone system would look like of the future.

We’ve been working with local councils, academics and businesses in five English cities, partly selected to reflect the diversity of economics, politics and scale of the places most of us live: Bradford, London, Preston, Southampton and West Midlands Authority.

Interestingly, while there were some minor local variations in the way people thought drones could be used (and some rather larger variations in how or how deep these were likely to be in the future), there were several consistent principles. Overall, there has been interest in public uses of aircraft (police, fire, transport infrastructure, medical transport), support for uses that promote social and economic justice, and some support for cities that have reason to control and / or control traffic. with a rope within their borders.

But this support from cities, such as public support, is temporary and conditional. Some of the wildest commercial applications of aircraft we’ve heard – from flying taxis to pizza delivery – have found little favor.

We believe that continued push for potentially catastrophic uses such as those with little or no public benefit is at risk of turning the public against aircraft. We could make the same mistakes that we did with genetically modified crops in the 1990s or nuclear power in the 1960s and 70s. In those cases, legitimate concerns about how technologies were used – and the public opposition has hardened, even against applications with a clear and positive history.

The positive case

In our research, we were keen to learn more about some of the positive uses that could be of public benefit. These are the types of uses that, given the current state of public and public opinion, are more likely to be received with an open mind.

We developed five scenarios in the near future, around long and short distance medical transport, fire and road accident response, and infrastructure development, and we work with industry experts and potential users of technology to evaluate the technical and economic feasibility.

We have found that, in addition to some remaining barriers to long distance flight (flying beyond the pilot can see), precision flight and automation, existing drone technology is largely able to provide these services.

However, the regulation remains an obstacle. And much of the issue is creating a history of safe operation that could persuade the Civil Aviation Authority to allow similar operations in populated areas.

Business cases – in particular, defining services in a way and at a scale that is both sustainable and useful to customers – still need some work, especially for medical transport. In short, so far there has been too much focus on technological development and not enough on developing reliable services for this technology.

Even though the economics of these uses are difficult to develop with certainty, there is more and more evidence of the macroeconomic benefits that aircraft could bring to the United Kingdom. In December, with the PWC, we jointly published a financial analysis of the value of the UK economy of urban public services using the drone for consumption of net savings for the UK taxpayer of over € 1 billion and the financial activity created with almost £ 7 billion over the next 15 years.

But the only way to get it all right – and to know forever if the public accepts this type of service – is to try it.

We believe that some of the public money allocated for the future flight of the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund should be spent to quickly take public demonstrations live and test what the public believes.

Spending time and money on boondoggles, such as taxis or online deliveries for the rich, or focusing exclusively on technology-free public buy-in or a reliable business or service model, not only runs the risk of wasting money, it puts you at risk the real benefits we could bring could be to our public services.

