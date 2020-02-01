How to design a white shirt in three different ways like these stars

There are some classic garments that remain a staple of clothing for years. These pieces are versatile, they take you far in terms of style and can be dressed according to your mood. One of those garments is the classic white shirt. All girls should have a crisp white button in the closet, as it serves as the perfect garment to wear repeatedly. A white shirt can wear a statement jewel or wear simple earrings for an informal day.

Whatever your style, having a classic white button in your closet will definitely take you away. If you wonder how you can design a white shirt in different ways, we show you how. Our fashion radar is at an all time high as we explore the latest trends, new celebrity looks and how we can help you increase the style ratio. That said, we look at three Bollywood divas who wore a white shirt this week.

1. Kareena Kapoor

There is rarely a time when Kareena Kapoor does not look good and always knows how to create an appearance that makes a statement. In one of her latest looks, actress Jab We Met is giving us a serious case of nostalgia and is taking us to the 90s. Recently she was seen outside a cafe where she looked casual but looked very elegant while she looked. Its appearance is proof that you can still wear a pair of camouflage pants from the 90s. Kareena Kapoor’s latest look featured a pair of camouflage pants that she combined with a large white shirt.

The Jab We Met actress completed the outfit with a pair of green heels and looked so easy, even with her most casual outfit. Kareena Kapoor had her hair in a casual ponytail and completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and her Hermes bag. Without makeup with a sass side, the look of Kareena Kapoor is undoubtedly an ode to the 90s.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor often appears in the headlines of his dress choices and often appears in the city, especially when he heads to the gym. During his time in the industry, his style has begun to evolve and he always manages to make a statement every time he leaves. It was recently seen in a completely white outfit that featured a pair of oversized white linen pants that combined with a white button-down shirt that was knotted in the front. Of course, with all that working, it doesn’t hurt to show off that toned abdomen. The Dhadak actress combined her look with a pair of white kicks and a hologram side bag. Completing the look with natural loose waves and without makeup is proof that you can make a statement with a simple white shirt.

3. Disha Patani

If there is one thing Disha Patani is known for, it is none other than her toned physique and small silhouette. Recently she was seen and forced to shutters with her photos. She was also seen wearing a crispy white shirt that she designed in her own way. Disha Patani turned her crispy white button into a short knotted top while tying it to the middle of her waist. The white shirt was combined with a pair of worn and worn jeans that he wore at the waist. The look was completed with a pair of white knee-high boots and his voluminous tuft of hair.

And here are three ways you can also design a white shirt.