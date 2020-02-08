How to design a hospital built in days by someone who did it before

While China is struggling to contain the Wuhan corona virus, a feat of design and technology has developed in the epicenter of the outbreak: a hospital that was built in just 10 days.

The two-story 366,000-square-meter Huoshenshan Hospital began admitting its first patients on Monday, just over a week after tilling began. A second hospital, Leishenshan Hospital, is scheduled to open shortly. 1,000 and 1,500 beds are to be accommodated in the two facilities.

The authorities hope that hospitals can help reduce the pressure on Wuhan’s overburdened health care system while controlling the spread of a virus that more than 700 people and more than 31,000 infected global.

The scope and speed of assembly was made possible with prefabricated units and thousands of workers working all night. However, according to a source from the company that was involved in the architectural design of the first facility, most of the hospitals had to be rebuilt in terms of design.

Chinese state media reported that the buildings were modeled on the Xiaotangshan Hospital in Beijing, a facility that was built in just seven days during the SARS outbreak in 2003. According to the source from CNN, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the project, the design itself could not be copied as for how.

“We redesigned the whole thing – we couldn’t use it directly (the blueprint for Xiaotangshan),” he said on the phone from the Wuhan construction site, adding, “The site and design conditions are all different.”

The Wuhan government has released information that it claims represents a number of design features of Huoshenshan Hospital, including: B. The use of negative pressure to ensure that ventilated air flows into but not out of isolated stations.

The effectiveness of the new hospitals is currently largely untested – and some observers have raised questions about their overall functionality and safety.

On Monday, the state-run Changjiang Daily reported that the Wuhan authorities would add an additional three field hospitals to existing rooms, including a stadium and an exhibition hall – each of which may require separate plans.

So how do you create a large field hospital in a few days that can theoretically prevent the virus from spreading across and within its walls?

Isolated systems

The emergency doctor Dr. Solomon Kuah assisted the International Rescue Committee in coordinating the construction of emergency hospitals during an Ebola outbreak in 2014 in West Africa. Although the resources he had back then took 100 months to build 100 to 200 bed field hospitals in rural Africa, many of the underlying design principles for building temporary hospitals would be roughly the same, he told CNN in a telephone interview.

Perhaps the most important among them is the “cohort” or zoning of patients – the grouping of people according to their risk, said Kuah, who had watched the Huoshenshan hospital being built via an official live stream.

“There may be one wing where people have to confirm whether they have the virus and another wing where everyone has tested positive,” he said. “So inside the facility, people are grouped into a“ cohort ”based on their suspicions. Then you can, for example, group pregnant women, people who are waiting for test results or people who are waiting for the end (a quarantine period). “

While the Wuhan government has stated that only patients who have been confirmed to be infected with the virus will be admitted to Huoshenshan Hospital, patients can still be divided according to the risk they face. Aerial photos of the facility, taken during construction, show long rectangular stations that start from a central axis and are otherwise completely separate. A second, smaller cluster of structures appears to be completely separate from most of the hospital.

This arrangement could reflect that, for example, wings with different degrees of contagious activity are isolated from one another in order to prevent cross infection. Ideally, they would also be separated from the central areas by disinfection systems, Kuah said – especially when doctors work across different patient groups.

These disinfection zones can also be used to separate wards from the control center from which medical personnel are likely to coordinate care. This type of operational hub might not be in the middle of the building, Kuah said.

“You want your command center to be as low-risk as possible. So you don’t want it to be at the center of things and it won’t be near the exit of the “confirmed” patient station, “he said.” For the operations center, you want the (health) service providers not to wear their personal protective equipment, because they feel very uncomfortable. “

Control the flow

Reducing patient movement in the hospital ensures that people at high risk do not come into contact with others. However, it is inevitable that infected patients will sometimes have to move, for example to gain access to toilets. Medical personnel also have to travel through the facility constantly.

A Changjiang Daily report suggests that Huoshenshan Hospital follows a principle called “three zones and two channels” – the division of clean, semi-dirty, and polluted areas, and the creation of two separate channels by medical personnel and patients can walk.

When planning these flows of people, Kuah said that it was also important to think about the space between patients, corridors and facilities and to create barriers between them. However, infectious viruses may also require shorter security distances than expected.

“Droplet-like viruses – like the corona virus or the Ebola virus – don’t float around,” said Kuah. “They don’t float up a 3 meter wall and come down to the other side. Every droplet that is thrown out (from a patient’s mouth) can only go that far.

“We would have two barriers: a” dirty “barrier and a” clean “barrier,” he said of the Ebola hospitals he was working on. “The clean barrier would be on the side of the employees who were not infected, while those who were suspected or were diagnosed with the disease were on the other side of the dirty barrier.”

“If there was a free-flowing corridor, the distance between these barriers was 1 meter. Because even when (an infected patient) speaks, your droplets cannot fall more than a meter on the floor. “

The material used for these barriers is not particularly important as long as they can withstand chemical cleaning. It is also important to clearly mark entrances and exits to ensure that people flow through the building in the desired direction (for example, doctors should start their rounds first in low-risk areas, Kuah said).

multiple functions

The design will incorporate countless other logistical considerations, from deliveries and patient transfers to storage and ventilation. According to the Wuhan government, the hospital’s other facilities include a medical technology building, a network computer room, a central supply warehouse, and a decontamination room for ambulances.

Water and sewage systems can also be “one of the most important measures to combat cross-infection,” said Kuah.

“When we created an Ebola isolation unit, we would not borrow water sources or drain into (water systems from nearby buildings),” said Kuah. “You create an all-inclusive system in your facility – it is not integrated into neighboring infrastructures.”

Retrofitting such systems to existing hospitals may prove impossible. While facilities like Huoshenshan and Leishenshan may be desperate attempts to contain an epidemic, they could actually be better equipped to deal with this task than the existing facilities in Wuhan. According to Kuah, they can keep infected patients away from those who need medical treatment for other reasons.

This can prove to be life-saving, as people with other diseases or comorbidities appear to be particularly at risk from the Wuhan coronavirus.

“If you don’t start separating people, you have a young, healthy 20-year-old with a novel coronavirus who is sitting next to a 65-year-old whose heart needs to be checked,” said Kuah. “The main hospitals want to continue doing what they normally do. These burdens remain in the city. “

Although these field hospitals are comparatively rudimentary, they serve a very different purpose than the usual medical facilities. “You don’t have to reinvent the wheel every time.”