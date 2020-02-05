How to create smart city technology with connected cars

Photo credit: Jamesteohart, Shutterstock

Smart city initiatives are increasingly being implemented in various sectors such as mobility and ICT in order to improve the use of resources and improve the quality of life for citizens. The vision of such innovative solutions promises the integration of data from multiple organizations, different environments and a variety of intelligent devices that can be challenging.

Take part in the EU-funded CLASS project, which works towards sustainable, efficient and safe mobility applications in future smart cities. The software technology is being tested on connected cars in the Modena Automotive Smart Area (MASA) in northern Italy.

“The CLASS software architecture enables big data analysis to be performed under real-time conditions and provides a solution to the problems of managing extremely large amounts of complex data (pedestrians, traffic, vehicles, etc.) in real time.” in a press release on the project website. “Data-in-motion and data-at-rest analyzes are integrated in a single development framework that works with real-time guarantees.” In the same press release, Eduardo Quiñones from CLASS project coordinator Barcelona Supercomputing Center quotes: “Thanks to its ability to perform big data analysis under real-time conditions, the CLASS framework is an important step in making securely connected vehicles a reality.”

Smart city applications

The CLASS (Edge and CLoud Computation: A highly distributed software architecture for Big Data AnalyticS) project runs until December 2020. It aims to efficiently process multiple and heterogeneous data streams in order to gain valuable insights and create a common data knowledge base for the city by Modena. For this purpose, CLASS has already started collecting data from MASA devices and sensors from the Internet and from Maserati vehicles with high-tech equipment. These are operated by human drivers who can test the innovative potential of the CLASS in traffic management and modern driver assistance systems. The Smart City applications within the CLASS project include digital traffic signs, intelligent parking, air pollution simulation and obstacle detection.

As explained in the same press release, the digital traffic sign application provides recommendations on the best routes available, for example in the event of an accident or emergency vehicle. The project website states: “For emergency vehicles (e.g. ambulances, firefighters and police vehicles),” green routes “are created dynamically by adjusting the frequency of the traffic lights in order to shorten the intervention time.”

The intelligent parking application collects real-time information about available parking spaces in the monitored area. Air pollution simulation uses data from MASA’s distributed sensor infrastructure to estimate real-time pollution emissions from moving vehicles. “Obstacle detection warns drivers of pedestrians and objects that appear on their way even if they are not visible to the car,” says the press release. The project partners hope that CLASS will also create the technological background for the introduction of autonomous vehicles.

Turn problems into opportunities in urban areas

