How to clean your jewelry

Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but caring for them is another matter entirely. Regardless of whether you have put together a diverse jewelry collection over the years or are just beginning your jewelry journey, it is critical that you know exactly how to clean your favorite necklaces, rings, earrings, and more so your accessories are always in Are in great shape.

Here are some of our favorite tools to keep your favorite jewelry shiny and new.

1. Connoisseur jewelry cloths Compact

Give your collection a new shine with these polishing cloths, with which you can safely clean gold, silver, gemstones and costume jewelry. Just take one out and wipe your favorite piece to clean it. Oh, and the scarves leave a protective tarnish that will keep your jewelry shiny for a long, long time.

2. Baublerella Glitzy Glove Jewelry polishing cloth

Polish your jewelry with this handy glove that removes tarnish and stains. This mitt is made of 100 percent cotton and is pre-treated with a tarnish protection solution. It is soft and gentle not to disguise your valuable pieces. Definitely buy the polish and you’re good to go.

3. Simple Shine Stick Compact Diamond cleaning brush

This cleaning solution is 100% non-toxic and biodegradable. It gives diamonds shine (think of a tide stick for your jewelry). It is small and light and can easily be put in a pocket and taken with you.

