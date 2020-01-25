How to choose Grammys 2020: who will choose the winners?

When the 62nd annual Grammy nominations were announced in November, fans of BTS, Taylor Swift, Halsey and other artists were disappointed. “How do you choose Grammys?” And “Who decides the winners?” Are frequently asked questions after each award ceremony, especially when fans’ favorite acts are removed from the main categories. (Do you remember when Beck won Beyoncé for the 2015 album of the year?)

The 2020 Grammys include nominations for massive stars like Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey. And while artists like Swift and Halsey are missing from main categories like Album of the Year and Song of the Year, this year’s nominations still have a good show, especially for newer artists like Lizzo and Eilish. Nevertheless, there is always the possibility of a push. Grandes Thank U Next was a high-profile album, especially after the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and the end of her whirlwind relationship with Pete Davidson. But what do the Grammys have in store for them?

As with most awards, the voting process at Grammys is complicated. There are several steps, and predictions are not always as easy to make as is the case, for example, with the Oscars or other award ceremonies. Find out in advance how the Grammy winners will be determined.

screening

According to the official Grammys website, the first step in the nomination process is to review the submissions. Before the members of the Recording Academy decide on the nominations, around 350 experts from various genres determine whether a submission is eligible and is placed in the right field. What does that mean? Well, these experts make sure that a country song submitted for a country category is actually a country song and that a “Best New Artist” is actually a new artist. (There are many more policies for this category that we’re not going to go into now. But you can read them here.)

“The purpose of screenings is not to make artistic or technical assessments of the footage, but to ensure that each entry is legitimate and categorized,” the Grammys website says.

nominations

Once the Grammys submissions have been reviewed, it’s time for a nomination. According to the official Grammys website, the Recording Academy sends voting members who are instructed to vote only in their areas of expertise. Basically, a folk singer who is in the recording academy can only choose in the folk categories. How the recording academy enforces this is not specified on the Grammys website. While Grammy voters can only vote for up to 15 categories in their genre fields, all voters can vote in the four main categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.)

After the nomination vote has been completed, the ballot papers will be counted by the independent auditing firm Deloitte. The Grammys website also states that there are some specific categories set by a national nomination review committee made up of members across the country.

final vote

After nominations are finalized, the final ballots are sent to eligible members who can vote in up to 15 genre categories, as well as the four main categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. Here too, voters are instructed to vote only on areas of their expertise. Thereafter, Deloitte’s votes are counted before the results are announced at the annual Grammy Awards Show, where winners are announced for the first time. The Grammys website states that the results are sealed in envelopes sealed by Deloitte and will not be released until they are released.

Who is in the Admission Academy?

All of this can lead you to the question of who is the F in the Admission Academy that determines the Grammy winners and submissions. According to the Billboard, the Recording Academy consists of more than 21,000 musicians, producers, sound engineers and other specialists in the music industry, of whom only about 12,000 are entitled to vote. A Recording Academy member can be elected with the consent of at least two Recording Academy voters. Voters must also have a good reputation with their $ 100 monthly contributions.

Whoever can become a member of the Recording Academy, says the official Grammys website: “Recording Academy voting members are professionals with creative or technical credits on at least six commercially released tracks (or their equivalents). These can be singers, conductors, songwriters, composers, engineers, producers, instrumentalists, arrangers, art directors, note-writers, narrators as well as music video artists and technicians. “

The reception academy is embarrassingly distorted in terms of demography. Slate reported in 2018 that women only made up 21 percent of the Recording Academy, while people with color were only 28 percent. This may explain why there are only two women (Allison Krauss and Beyoncé) who are among the 14 most awarded Grammy winners in history. It also explained why only one woman (Alessia Cara) took home a Grammy on TV in 2018. To counteract this, the 2018 Grammys invited 900 new members, especially women, colored people and people under the age of 39.