How to build a farmer and build Oberon Prime

Oberon Prime, the Primed variant of the Oberon war frame, is now available. Follow this guide to farm for the remains and build Oberon Prime.

Oberon Prime is available from today’s Prime Vault 27.1.1 update for Warframe. The Primed variant of Oberon can now be purchased from the Prime Vault or, alternatively, grown for in-game. The latter option may take a little more time, but you will ultimately save money.

If you choose to breed for Oberon Prime, follow this guide for the best way to sharpen for the required remains. Speaking of relics, here are the ones you need for the Oberon Prime blueprint and the required components.

Blueprint – Lith S9 (unusual)

The Oberon Prime Blueprint has approximately 11% chance of Lith S9 relics. The best place to edit these are Hepit in the Void. It is a fast recording mission that guarantees a Lith relic every time. You have a 12.5% ​​chance of obtaining the required Lithic relic.

Neuroptics – Meso 04 (rare)

An option to farm for Meso relics is the Ukko conquest mission; however, the drop rate here is quite low. You can complete the best bets in Cetus (Plains or Eidolon) or Fortuna (Orb Vallis). Tier 3 premiums drop Meso relics.

Chassis – Lith T3 (common)

Again, you can purchase Farm Relics by completing Hepit in the Void.

Systems – Neo N11 (unusual)

As with Meso relics, your best bet is to complete premiums in Cetus or Fortuna. Tier 4 premiums drop Neo relics.

Once you have the required components, here are the manufacturing requirements:

Neuroptics:

15,000 credits

10 control module

4,000 alloy plate

1500 circuits

2 nitrain extract

Chassis

15,000 credits

3 gallium

100 oxium

1,250 rubedo

7,500 storage

Systems

15,000 credits

2 argon crystal

250 plastids

6,000 nanospores

1,250 polymer bundle

As the Prime variant, Oberon Prime has a higher armor (225 versus 150), higher energy (175/262 versus 150/225) compared to the original Oberon war frame.

Next: Warframe: Nekros Prime grow and build

Oberon Prime arrives alongside Nekros Prime as two forces in eternal balance. Fortunately both Prime warframes need similar relics, so it is possible that you can edit both at the same time.