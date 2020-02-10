How to break up with your partner before Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day this year is four days later and tensions are already increasing, especially for those who have no way to show love to their friends that day.

Breaking up relationships is never easy, especially if you can’t blame your partner, but if you’re looking for a way to gently separate yourself from your friend, you can reduce the blow by saying goodbye.

Even if it is not fun, it can be successful with a few practical tips to make the idea of ​​progress easier for your partner. Here are some useful tips.

Whether we’re supporting the ending of love stories between people, but in this case, if it’s impossible to meet your partner’s requirements before this year’s Val”s Day, GhGossip.com has curated some types and words you can rely on.

Why did you take a Lapaz car before you took an East Legon car? I told you to take a straight car

It’s over # ValentineBreakupline

Why didn’t you knock before going to the bathroom? My ancestors could have bathed. They don’t respect traditions. It’s over. #ValentineBreakupline

Oh … So you called my name without the capital letter abi? Where’s the respect? I can’t do that anymore. It’s over between us. #ValentineBreakUpLine

You came to my house, I gave you a bottle of water and you couldn’t drink everything

So you came to waste my money properly

It’s about 🙄🚶 #ValentineBreakupline

You see Batman movies in my house. You have no respect for my health. You want to give me corona virus! I’m done. #ValentineBreakupline

Why did you answer my mother’s call with your left hand?

You told me you were disrespectful and I didn’t believe you. It’s over # ValentineBreakupline

