How to Avoid Incoming Cars: Turn off your Bluetooth

These applications that detect Bluetooth-enabled devices can sound great. AirPods have fallen out of ear and are somewhere in the house. Open the app to find them. Or this lost phone, missing a tablet or even a camera. All right, right?

But you’re not the only one using them – and that’s not good.

“A new phenomenon has made its way to car theft,” Facebook Police recently noted in Folsom, California. “Criminals use Bluetooth scanners to find electronics hiding in cars.”

Many of the devices we use today send Bluetooth signals for pairing or connecting with others. Apple is now wondering if you want to share your Bluetooth with recent operating system updates, and most say yes because they want to connect more easily.

And connecting means convenience. Bluetooth sharing brings Alexa into the car, with the Echo Auto accessory, pairs AirPods with an iPhone for digital music, connects cameras and apps and more.

The prevalence of joints – and the absence of cords – can make more pieces. So, because people are prone to loss of devices, such as a single wireless headset and need a solution to find them, many application developers have begun offering Bluetooth scanning applications to track them. The most popular on Apple and Android phones include Bluetooth BLE Device Finder, BLE Scanner, BLE Nearby and Bluetooth Smart Scanner.

Now a brief warning: Turn off Bluetooth before leaving your phone, computer, iPad, or other device in your locked car. First of all, you should not leave expensive items like laptops and phones in the car anyway. But if you must, go to the settings section of your device and turn off Bluetooth first before moving away from them.

Why should a criminal use a scanner to find your stuff, break the window and remove it when you can change Bluetooth to make it undetectable?

Sorry, readers. Your Bluetooth device is a security risk

