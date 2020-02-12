How this woman’s engagement ring led to trolling on social media for her nails

A woman shared a photo of her engagement ring on social media. But instead of receiving praise, her ring distracted netizens because of the fit. Aside from the ring, her nail became the target of the cruel remarks.

The photo shared by the upcoming excited bride was also posted on the Facebook page ‘You Said Yes But Your Finger Said No’, which has around 25,000 members. The image on the group showed nine small stones embedded in the ring

Members of the page initially ridiculed the women about the size of the ring, but later focused on the condition of her nails, The Sun reported.

A user joked about the woman and said she would have forgotten to take a quick manicure before posting the photo on social media.

Another user said the women should have given her nails a short time before posting that important photo on Facebook.

A user also replied that she should reduce her constellation-inspired engagement ring, adding that the nails caused her fear.

Some netizens wondered why people aren’t ashamed of their dirty nails, while others joke that she didn’t love her fingers.

A Facebook user who responded to the post asked the woman to clean her nails and added that she was gagging.

However, some members also came to her support and said that it does not matter as long as the woman is happy.

