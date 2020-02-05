How these students help save stray dogs with their 3D-printed prosthetic limbs

When Alita, an Indie puppy, was only a few months old, she lost a limb in a train accident. The puppy has since been cared for by a Noida-based NGO and although her medical needs were taken care of, it seemed that Alita would never walk again. But now, after 10 months, Alita has been given a new life thanks to five schoolgirls who have found a way to get Alita to walk again.

With more than 30 million stray dogs, India has a problem of overcrowding in dogs. Although many regard these stray animals as a nuisance to humans, the lack of facilities to care for these animals makes the situation hell for the animals themselves, many of whom are run over by cars or suffer from hunger and illness.

To make life a bit more ‘pawsitiative’ for these furry comrades, five students from class 10 of Noida designed a unique, 3-D printed prosthetic bone for dogs.

(Alita, 10 months old, lost her leg a few months ago in a train accident. Image by: shiv Nadar School)

The product is designed as part of the ‘Capstone’ project of the Shiv Nadar School where students must identify social issues and use design thinking to come up with ideas and products to solve them.

“When we started our investigation, we looked at human prostheses,” Arushi Shah, one of the five girls involved in the project, told News18. “But we realized that people already have many options and can manage their treatment themselves”. The 15-year-old classical music and genetics lover said it was then that the group decided to look at dogs instead.

From idea to production, the process took six months for Arushi and the rest of her teammates – Utpal Chauhan, Navya Aggarwal, Sprihaa Singh and Shreya Mittal.

The group worked with many models and checked a number of options and also studied amputated dogs before they focused on silicone prosthetic options.

(From the first prototype (left) the group went through a number of versions before they got the final product (right). Credit: Shiv Nadar School)

Dogs with amputated limbs usually have wheelchairs attached to their bodies, but that’s not very comfortable for them, Nayva said. Most of them also came in standardized sizes and may not fit all dogs. “Instead, we have designed a prosthetic limb that can be easily produced using a 3D printer. Unlike mass-produced molds, a Pawsitivity prosthesis can be made with measurements for the specific dog, making it a” shoe – fits and causes no pain, “she added.

To make the product even more adaptable to fit different dogs differently, the students decided to add foam filling in the prosthetic limb that can be adjusted to the dog’s height.

Because stray animals usually have no one to care for them or pay for their medical treatment, the students who all love animals have decided to make something that can be easily produced by anyone at minimal cost. All you have to do is take photos of the dog in question, run them through a 3D app like Maya and print the design with a 3D printer.

“We consulted various design experts, animal welfare NGOs such as the Sophie Memorial Animal Relief Trust (SMART) and local 3D printing shops. We wanted an environmentally friendly option, so we opted for a silicone printer,” added Utpal News18 that plastic can also be used. The girls also raised money for the product through fundraisers and made sales where they financed and sold cupcakes. The students even had an online fundraising campaign and managed to raise more than Rs 12,000, allowing them to finance the various prototypes that were designed before the final product.

(Delena successfully wears ‘Pawsitivity’ prosthetic leg. Credit: Shiv Nadar School)

From now on the group wants to create awareness about the product, so that everyone who needs one can contact them and let the students print it for them free of charge. “The idea is that people with understanding and adaptation to the idea start slowly and start making prostheses themselves,” Shreya said. Until then, the girls were happy to provide expertise.

The students are not the first to design a prosthetic limb specifically for animals in India. In 2017 a veterinarian from Jaipur, Dr. Tapesh Mathur, designed prosthetic limbs that could be suitable for animals, including cows with amputated limbs. Each prosthetic limb costs around Rs 3,000 to 4,000 each. What distinguishes ‘Pawsitivity’, however, is that it can easily be produced at a much lower cost and is specifically designed for dogs, one of the most neglected stray animals in the country. The total cost of equipment required to make a single ‘Pawsitivity’ prosthetic leg is around Rs 15,000 including the cost of silicone for the outer body, plastazote for inner filling, rubber, and doll dressings.

The process was not easy. First, the students had to figure out how to make prosthetic limbs for dogs, and understanding the anatomy and physiology of dogs was crucial for that. The students spent several hours studying books and online literature on this topic and even consulted their biology teacher for help.

“We had an hour-long lesson every day dedicated to the project at school. Then we would meet in one of our homes and continue working on the project until late in the evening,” animal lover Sprihaa who also loves to dance and listen to music, News18 told. The teenager said that the support she had received both at home and at school was inherent in the development of the project.

According to Mark Nelson, the school teacher in charge of the project, there were no plans to make money with the product. “Animal welfare is one of our social responsibilities and the girl’s project is a small step in that direction,” he said.

The school also plans to release DIY videos that capture the process of making the prosthesis so that more and more can follow.

