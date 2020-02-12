How the US and Germany used a coding company for decades to spy on Morocco and other countries

A secret program involving the United States, West Germany, and a Swiss crypto company focused on at least 120 countries, including Morocco, has been unveiled by the large American daily Washington Post.

The decades-long program, called “the intelligence coup of the century”, used the Swiss-based company Crypto AG, which secretly equips 120 countries with coding equipment, as part of an espionage plan, led by the CIA and the West German intelligence service .

Crypto AG earned millions of dollars for half a century by selling equipment to those countries, with codes that were easy to crack, giving the CIA and West German intelligence valuable communication about its customers.

The Washington Post, which succeeded in reading CIA classified documents in its “successful program”, demonstrated that its collaboration with West Germany has enabled it to easily read the encrypted messages from the 120 customers of Crypto AG.

Provide Israel with secret communication

The operation, launched in 1950, was first known as “Thesaurus” and later as “Rubican”. “Foreign governments paid good money to the US and West Germany for the privilege of having their most secret messages read by at least two (and possibly five or six) foreign countries,” the Washington Post explained.

Indeed, the data obtained by the American daily newspaper indicates that at least four countries, namely Israel, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK, were aware of the secret operation and “were informed by the United States and West Germany”.

The highly classified documents also show that the 120 countries, of which only 62 were identified, used Crypto AG’s coding equipment from the 1950s to 2000s. It is worth noting that the Swiss company, secretly owned by CIA and West German intelligence services, sold its assets in 2018.

The countries covered by the secret program were spread over five areas, America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the rest of Asia. In, among others, Africa, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Libya were spied.

Although Morocco was reportedly a customer of Crypto AG, important things happened in the region, including the war of the Kingdom with Algeria in the 1960s and the war with the Polisario in the 1970s.

The United States was approached by the United States in the 1990s on the issue of Western Sahara. Previous documents released revealed that Washington proposed an initiative in 1999 with the aim of changing course on how best to resolve the territorial conflict, one of the main national causes of Morocco.

This American approach, known as the policy evaluation, focused on Rabat, who was convinced of the idea of ​​holding a UN-supported referendum in Western Sahara to resolve the conflict.

“The abolition of the referendum option was an American policy initiative, not a Moroccan initiative, and it took a very difficult internal political debate for Morocco to follow the American request for autonomy for the Sahara,” read the released document.