How the Seattle Seahawks S Bradley McDougald took advantage of Quandre Diggs

When Bradley McDougald signed with the Seahawks as a free agent in the spring of 2017, he landed in an exceptional situation, providing depth to the best NFL safety duo for Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas. When the Chancellor suffered a career-ending injury in Week 10 of this season and McDougald entered the lineup the following week, he again found a great situation: playing alongside Thomas, the best deep security on the planet, and take responsibility without having to worry about anything above. Over the next two seasons, McDougald’s best form came constantly when he played alongside Thomas.

Injuries to Thomas, Tedric Thompson and Lano Hill meant that McDougald was forced to go back and forth between free security and strong security sporadically in 2018 and to start 2019. When he was associated with Thompson – McDougald’s usual partner during this period – he could not concentrate solely on his own responsibility; Seattle was playing more than two highs and when it was not, Thompson did not provide reliable top cover. McDougald’s game undoubtedly suffered from the instability next to him at the safety position.

The Seahawks and McDougald finally regained this stable presence in 2019, when John Schneider traded to acquire Quandre Diggs. The acquisition of Diggs not only provided Seattle with a much-needed safe presence, but it also allowed McDougald to play exclusively with strong security, which he expressed as his desire.

In week 10, Diggs entered the lineup alongside McDougald, and the defense and McDougald felt an immediate impact. Capable of focusing only on his own responsibilities and the game before him, McDougald has thrived. The recovery in confidence, speed and performance was immediately evident. Pete Carroll echoed the confidence that Diggs instilled in everyone, while McDougald made clear the impact of Diggs, saying, “I found myself able to play a position, staying closer (to the line of scrimmage); do my job. I have less to worry about – less to align people. It’s just less. I can focus on myself. This is the best position. I’m going faster. “

Permitting to stay near the line of scrimmage, as McDougald said, had a huge impact on the team’s playing speed and tackling around the scrimmage line. McDougald combined an innate ability to escape blockages with a safe tackle to give the Seahawks a boost in the box, changing the math that had biased against Seattle all season.

When McDougald was outside the scrimmage line or in the apartments, his presence was still felt. With confidence in the man playing behind him, McDougald could trust his eyes, fly towards the ball and tackle clutch after tackle clutch. After allowing 310 yards after the catch in 2018, that number fell to just 89 in 2019, which testifies to the confidence with which McDougald would break the ball carrier.

By joining the Seahawks, McDougald found the field as a defensive back, as he combined an ability to play either safety point and cover the gap.

Despite spending half the season in a role he was not crazy about or the best suited for, McDougald’s coverage figures were improved from 2018 to 19. McDougald allocated half a meter less per target in 2019 (6.7 versus 7.2 in 18) and the lowest completion percentage when targeted (53.1%) since it was in Seattle.

The emergence of Diggs as a trusted midfielder meant that McDougald could return to covering the tight ends of the lunge, wrestling in games where he had a big disadvantage and helping to strengthen the defense of the Seahawks in an area that has been tormenting for years.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson suggested on Tuesday that McDougald could be a causal link. The team can save $ 4.1 million by splitting up and a natural successor, Marquise Blair, is already in place. Going from McDougald, however, would be a stupid decision. Seattle is barely pressed against the ceiling and the $ 4.1 million that would be earned is simply not worth it.

At the very least, McDougald can provide depth – as he did in early 2017 – behind Blair and Diggs, while being deployed as a game-dependent defender in a division with chess pieces such as George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Gerald Everett, and players. who like to find and exploit meetings.

More likely, however, is that McDougald starts again with Diggs in 2020 and thrives in the same way he did in 2019. The Seahawks have proof of McDougald’s effectiveness on the field when played with free quality security. ; moving on now would be to move from the player who has been his best defenseman in the last nine games of the season.