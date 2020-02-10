How the police slaughtered Chima to death – CSOs

Civil society organizations in the state of Rivers have claimed that the severe wounds on the body of the late Chima Ikwunado indicate that the deceased auto mechanic was brutally tortured with machete cuts before he died.

Enefaa Georgewill, chairman of the Rivers Civil Society Organizations, said in an interview with journalists from the University of Port Harcourt University teaching hospital that a new autopsy was done that the traces on Late Chima’s body are horrible.

Georgewill reiterated that Chima was tortured to death regardless of the outcome of the autopsy report.

“We have confirmed that the body is Chima and we have to say that the degree of torture that has been applied to Chima is out of this world.

“Chima was not tortured to death, he was slaughtered to death; cracked bones, handcuffs, cuffs, wounds and more. All of his hands were machetes. You could see it. This is malice at the highest level, even if torture is prohibited in our constitution.

“The police, who were supposed to protect citizens, decided to abuse a citizen at this level.

“Because of the extent of the injury, I don’t think an autopsy is needed anymore. Suffice it to say that Chima was slaughtered to death.”

The late Chima Ikwunado’s family, the police, the media, civil society organizations and a clergy all witnessed the new autopsy.

The result of the new autopsy is still awaited at the time of printing.

The late auto mechanic Chima Ikwunado died while in custody by Eagle Crack on Mile 1, Diobu, in Port Harcourt, capital of the State of Rivers, after being charged with car theft.