How the NAF destroyed the ISWAP transit area in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) destroyed a gathering area of ​​the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) province in Gashigar, Borno State, and neutralized several insurgents.

NAF said in a statement on Monday from its director of public relations and information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, that he had also shot down terrorist hiding places at Tumbun Rego on the shore of Lake Chad and in Bula. Bello near the Sambisa forest, all in Borno.

Daramola said it was achieved during air strikes by the Aviation Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Friday and Saturday based on credible intelligence reports.

He explained that the Gashigar attack was carried out on January 25 after intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions indicated that the location, with its defensive parapets and underground tunnels, was being used by the ISWAP elements as a transit area, where some of their leaders and combatants meet to plan and launch attacks.

“As a result, the ATF detailed its fighter jet to attack the identified location, destroying the structures, killing several terrorists in the process.

“Likewise, fighter planes were sent to attack Tumbun Rego and Bula Bello on January 24, after ISR planes detected significant activity in the two colonies.

“The attack plane effectively engaged the targeted locations, also destroying terrorist assets and neutralizing many of their fighters.

“In total, dozens of terrorists were neutralized in the three attacks, including some of their main leaders, as later confirmed by reports from human intelligence,” said NAN.