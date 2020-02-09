How the mass shots in Thailand unfolded

A Thai soldier killed at least 29 people and injured 57 in a disaster that spanned four locations in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima before being shot early Sunday.

Reuters

Last updated: February 9, 2020, 8:56 PM IST

Bangkok: Authorities are still collecting details of how a soldier killed at least 29 people and injured dozens of others in a disaster in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Here’s roughly how the killings took place, according to Reuters interviews, local media and police accounts. All times are local (GMT +7 hours).

Saturday, February 8

12:10 pm (0510 GMT): Private Jakrapanth Thomma writes on his Facebook page and complains about people getting rich by cheating and abusing others. “Do they think they can spend the money in hell?” the message ends.

3 p.m.: Jakrapanth arrives in a house to discuss a property dispute in the presence of his commander. After a fight, he shoots his commander and a woman who is described as a relative of the officer dead.

16.00 hours: He goes to the Surathamphitak army base where he worked, kills an army guard and steals weapons from the arsenal. He recommends a Humvee.

4:30 in the afternoon.: He stops at a Buddhist temple and opens fire while the authorities chase him and kill about nine people, including a police officer, before he drives off

5:30 pm: The soldier arrives at the Terminal 21 shopping center where he begins to open fire on panicky shoppers. At least 12 people are killed.

5:50 p.m.: The police closed a cordon of about 2 kilometers around the mall.

6 p.m.: Gun shots are heard and a fire breaks out in the mall after a soldier shoots an electricity station or a fuel tank.

6.30 p.m.: The soldier places another message on his Facebook page: “Death is inevitable for everyone.”

8 p.m.: The police are bringing the shooter’s crying mother from home in Chaiyaphum province to Nakhon Ratchasima to ask the soldier to surrender.

9.30 p.m.: Facebook says it has closed the shooter page.

10:15 am: Thai security forces rush into the mall and help hundreds of prisoners escape.

10:50 am: Police say they are in control of the ground floor of the mall.

Sunday, February 9

12:30 a.m.: The soldier escapes to the basement of the mall, where there is a food court and a supermarket. More security forces are moving around the mall.

2 o’clock: Gunfire bursts are heard while security forces go hunting for the shooter.

3 hours: Two victims are taken out of the mall on stretchers while the authorities continue to hunt for the shooter.

3:20 a.m.: See at least four children escape from the mall.

8 o’clock in the morning.: Security forces are getting closer to the shooter in the basement.

9:05 am: Security forces shoot and kill the shooter.

