How the former policeman who cheated McDonald’s monopoly was caught: NPR

NPR’s Renee Montagne speaks with Brian Lazarte and James Lee Hernandez, directors of “McMillions,” an HBO series about how a McDonald’s Monopoly game became a major criminal enterprise.







RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

In the 1990s, a McDonald’s purchase could come with something extra: a small piece of Monopoly game that promises the possibility of winning something, possibly some free fries or a million dollars. It was a very popular promotion, a kind of McMonopoly (ph) game. But without the knowledge of those who hope to discover riches, the game was manipulated for more than a decade. The reason: a scam taken from a crime prank orchestrated by a former police officer known as Uncle Jerry and the Mafia. The new documentary series called “McMillions” explores how Uncle Jerry got away with it for so long by defrauding one of the world’s largest companies with $ 24 million. Brian Lazarte and James Lee Hernández directed the HBO series, and joined me from our studios in Culver City, California. Welcome.

JAMES LEE HERNANDEZ: Hello, thanks for inviting us.

BRIAN LAZARTE: Yes, thanks.

MONTAGNE: This story is a little crazy. I mean, there are so many amazing components. But briefly describe what the scam was.

LAZARTE: So this is Brian. The game began in 1987. And from 1989 to 2001, almost all the people who came forward to claim any high-value piece turned out to be part of a criminal network to defraud the game. And the FBI received a tip in 2001 and finally eliminated all this conspiracy through this incredible undercover operation.

MONTAGNE: This uncle Jerry person who was on top and quite mysterious, how was he basically making this work?

HERNANDEZ: Well, that is, this is James. That is a great revelation within the program later, but basically, Simon Marketing was the company that really designed the game and created everything for McDonald’s. And so, Uncle Jerry worked for this company. Being the security chief, he was able to find the gaps on how to get things out of the security protocol.

MONTAGNE: That is the great mystery to be solved.

HERNANDEZ: Right.

MONTAGNE: And the undercover operation is in an office in Jacksonville, Florida, a very sleepy office that we must initially understand until this almost took over. The star agent is called Doug Matthews. He is quite a character and is dying to go undercover.

(SOUND OF DOCUMENTARY, “MCMILLIONS”)

DOUG MATTHEWS: At each meeting, I am the one who is going there, researching undercover, researching undercover. I didn’t think anyone was listening. In fact, I think a couple of them started, Matthews, I don’t want to hear anything about a covert investigation. I went in and said undercover, and left. I was out.

MONTAGNE: Tell us your idea.

LAZARTE: Yes, we talk about Jacksonville FBI being such a small office and such a small division. They really didn’t do much undercover work. And then Doug Matthews launched this idea that what if they pretend to be a McDonald’s commercial production company that goes to the winner and presents a giant check? And they will simply appear and film the commercial just to be able to ask the people who won how they won the piece, so they can compare it to what they gave McDonald’s when they first claimed the prize and then find out what they did with the money because that It is what they will go and take advantage of. Well, your immediate superiors really, you know, are not sure that this is the right idea. But ultimately, they support and support him in this effort. And it comes straight out of a movie. They created a production company called Shamrock Productions and …

MONTAGNE: Because you’re lucky (laughs).

LAZARTE: Yes.

HERNANDEZ: Yes, because he was lucky.

MONTAGNE: You were lucky. Unfortunately, not in this case. In a way, all this is extremely entertaining and a bit strange how many normal people seem willing to join the scam until we meet a woman who is attracted. And his name at that time was Gloria Jean Brown. And here is a clip of her …

(SOUND OF DOCUMENTARY, “MCMILLIONS”)

GLORY JEAN BROWN: When I received the offer for the first time, I thought it was a blessing that knocked on my door. This could not come to me if it were not for me. I put all these things that I worked hard on the line for.

LAZARTE: Yes.

HERNANDEZ: Yes, with Gloria, it was very interesting to experience it through her eyes because at first, you discover that she is involved in this crime and you can think, oh, she is just a criminal. You write it that way. And then you begin to understand that she was fighting. She is a single mother. And she was waiting for his miracle. And I was willing to be deliberately ignorant.

LAZARTE: Everyone in the 90s wanted to win. Everyone who played that game, if a friend or relative approached them and said: hey, I have the opportunity to win a million dollars, all you have to do is tell a little white lie. And we felt Gloria when she said this was … you know, she thought it was her blessing. And she never anticipated that she was going to have to press and continue doing press. And in each case, it felt like he was lying and lying and lying and, you know, when we first met her, we had no idea if she had a great criminal record. We didn’t know much about her. And it was immediately apparent how incredible a person was and is.

MONTAGNE: You’ve been advertising the series as, citing, “the biggest fraud you’ve ever heard of” even though it’s a very exciting and strange story. I mean, wasn’t it in the news at that time?

LAZARTE: Yes, this story reached all the mainstream media and caused a stir. The problem is when the first wave of arrests took place and then the accusations and accusations finally occurred literally days before September 11. Then, once it arrived on September 11, the story was lost, really, during the last, you know, almost 19 years.

MONTAGNE: Brian Lazarte and James Lee Hernández are the directors of the new HBO documentary series “McMillions”.

Thank you very much for joining us.

HERNANDEZ: Thank you for inviting us.

LAZARTE: Thank you.

(MUSIC SOUND)

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor within a deadline, and are produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authorized record of NPR programming is the audio record.