How the coronavirus could spread throughout the world and become a pandemic

This graphic illustrates how a virus could potentially travel across the planet and become a pandemic (Image: Metro)

The ability of humanity to treat diseases has increased dramatically in the modern era, but so has our ability to spread them.

Now fears of an impending global pandemic are growing after the outbreak of a new type of coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The mistake has already traveled beyond China’s borders, probably carried by involuntary travelers traveling on regional or long-distance flights.

At the time of writing this article, 14 people in the United Kingdom had been tested for the virus, five of whom were approved and nine are still waiting for results. Meanwhile, the official death toll in China has increased to 26 with more than 830 confirmed cases.

Other cases have been reported in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.

China is now fighting to prevent the outbreak from becoming a pandemic, quarantining more than 35 million people by putting Wuhan and 12 other cities locked.

However, these radical measures may not be enough to prevent the disease from literally becoming viral across the planet.

And if it does, we could witness death on an epic scale. Last year, a study on a fictional coronavirus pandemic said 65 million people could die in 18 months.

A man with a facial mask passes by a Coronavirus warning at London’s Heathrow Airport (Source: EPA)

Dr. Alexandra Woodacre, a senior professor of molecular bioscience at the University of Northampton, told Metro: “ A disease becomes a pandemic when infection rates are at a significantly higher level than expected and when the spread of The disease also covers multiple geographic regions of the country. world.’

The modern world offers us all kinds of ways to fight the disease, but it also helps viruses spread throughout the world at an unprecedented rate.

“As modern transportation methods such as cheap air transportation become more accessible and popular, disease outbreaks are also more likely to spread to multiple places when infected people travel,” added Dr. Woodacre.

Bodies Public health agencies, such as the World Health Organization, constantly monitor disease cases to detect sudden changes or increases in order to implement measures such as quarantine as quickly as possible.

“As the monitoring and testing methods have developed and become faster and more accurate, the response time has also become faster.”

On Wednesday, a report from the MRC Center of the Imperial University for the Global Analysis of Infectious Diseases estimated that 4,000 people in Wuhan had contracted the coronavirus and suffered symptoms before January 18.

The city’s airport has an area of ​​influence of 19 million people and transports 3,301 passengers per day to foreign countries, according to the study, which means that there is a clear possibility that the error will spread to other nations.

Doctors perform medical treatment on a patient at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University (Provider: Xinhua / REX)

Although it is not known whether the coronavirus will become a global pandemic, the authors think it is a possibility.

“It is likely that the outbreak of a (new) coronavirus in Wuhan has caused substantially more cases of moderate or severe respiratory disease than those currently detected and reported,” they wrote.

Reports Recent reports and past experience with (other diseases such as) outbreaks of SARS and MERS-CoV of similar scale suggest that transmission from person to person currently self-sustaining should not be ruled out. Given this evidence of person-to-person transmission, improving rapid case detection will be essential to control the outbreak. “

While most of the deaths in China have been elderly patients, a 36-year-old man in Hubei was admitted to the hospital earlier this month after suffering a fever for three days. He died after a sudden cardiac arrest on January 23.

The initial symptoms of the virus may reflect those of the cold and the flu, such as cough, fever, chest tightness and trouble breathing, but they can make pneumonia worse.

The coronavirus family includes the common cold and viruses that cause more serious diseases, such as Sars and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), which are believed to have originated in camels.

It is suspected that the Wuhan outbreak began from wild animals sold in a food market in the city, which has now been closed for further investigation.

It is unlikely that other nations could simply close cities like the Chinese communist government due to concerns about civil liberties, which means that the virus could spread more quickly if it escapes abroad.

There are some doubts about official Chinese statistics on the number of people infected with the coronavirus, particularly because it once covered the extent of SARS at the beginning of an outbreak that killed 774 people in 17 countries.

The Chinese cabinet, the State Council, has promised to collect information on government departments that have failed in their response to the new outbreak, including officials that have caused “delays, concealment and underreporting of the epidemic.”

Dr. Jeremy Rossman, a virologist at the University of Kent School of Biosciences, minimized the risk of a pandemic.

He told Metro: ‘The outbreak began on December 29, 2019 in Wuhan, China, and the first cases were four employees of the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan.

“ Almost all of the initial cases were directly linked to the seafood market, but currently only 50% of the cases had contact with the market or with someone who did, this suggests that the outbreak is spreading by transmission from person to person, which has been recently confirmed; however, the mode of transmission is not currently known, it may be in the air like other coronaviruses, but this is not known.

‘Regardless of the mode of transmission, currently the virus does not seem to spread very easily from person to person, although this may change as the virus evolves.

‘With the week of Lunar New Year celebrations approaching today, there is concern that there will be a greater transmission from person to person. To combat this, China has quarantined Wuhan and several other nearby cities, blocking travel in and out of the city, while closing many social gathering places, such as cinemas. Many Lunar New Year events throughout China have also been canceled.

‘Despite these efforts, the virus is likely to continue spreading with rapid increases in the number of probable cases in the coming days and weeks.

‘However, it is not clear if the disease will maintain its current low mortality rate and its low incidence of spread from person to person or if the virus will adapt, as seen before.

“Since these risks are still unknown at present, the World Health Organization has not declared that this outbreak is a Public Health Emergency of International Concern today, but instead emphasized the need for continuous surveillance and periodic reassessment of the situation”.

He added: “At this point, the chances of an outbreak in the United Kingdom remain small.”

To stay safe, you should be aware of the symptoms and avoid anyone who has contracted the coronavirus.

Dr. Diana Gall, family doctor at the Doctor-4-U online health service, told Metro: ‘Viruses such as coronaviruses spread through the drops in the air when a person sneezes or coughs, or by close contact with an infected person.

‘Public transport makes the journey of viruses a lot easier, since there are so many people who congregate together, diseases are likely to spread throughout the country and even worldwide. When coughing and sneezing in the vicinity of buses and trains, touching surfaces like handrails that are contaminated spreads the virus from person to person.

‘Airplanes are an important factor in the spread of diseases worldwide, since many people travel to all parts of the world, there is a risk of contracting diseases in a particular country and transmitting them to another.

Transport Modern transport is fast, which means that viruses can spread throughout the world in a matter of weeks. That is why it is important to act quickly when outbreaks occur using modern quarantine methods to stop the disease journey. Isolation separates those who are infected from the rest of the public until they are fully treated and well again.

‘Quarantine helps prevent those who have been exposed to the virus from traveling or being around other people, even if they are not yet sick. All this helps reduce a life-threatening outbreak.