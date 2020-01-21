Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sport

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray exceeded all expectations of him in his rookie season. If the cardinals want Murray to reach his true maximum and this team becomes a competitor, it will be crucial in this offseason to surround Murray with talent.

Murray has shown that he is the perfect quarterback to implement head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s system. The coaching quarterback duo showed tremendous growth in their first NFL season, but more offensive weapons are needed to help this team reach new heights.

Fortunately, post-season is the perfect time for the Cardinals to give Murray exactly what he needs to thrive.

Murray’s rookie season: Murray, who had tried more than 200 college trials for the first time a year earlier, joined the NFL and immediately proved that he was one of them. While there were some mistakes along the way, his entire season captured the tools he brought to the table.

Murray set the NFL’s rookie record for consecutive passes without a break, trying 211 passes without being selected.

The 22-year-old was just the second rookie quarterback with Andrew Luck to play five 300-yard games.

He joined Cam Newton as the only quarterback to have thrown 3,500 yards and more than 500 yards in his rookie season.

Murray did all of this with an offensive line that offers plenty of room for improvement. While Larry Fitzgerald’s return in 2020 is good news, Arizona can’t expect the 37-year-old to be the top recipient next season.

Fortunately for Arizona, the 2020 NFL Draft and NFL Free Agent class offer numerous options to bolster Murray’s supporting role in this offseason.

Start in the trenches: While there are some interesting free agent recipients, the Cardinals can find better value in the design. Your money should be spent to improve in the trenches.

Brandon Scherff – Arizona could improve the inner line of attack, especially a guard that can open gaps in the game. Scherff fits perfectly to the need as a dominant force in the running game and as a great pass protector. He’s got a high price tag, possibly a $ 56 million four-year contract, but that’s a wise investment to protect Murray.

Arizona could improve the inner line of attack, especially a guard that can open gaps in the game. Scherff fits perfectly to the need as a dominant force in the running game and as a great pass protector. He’s got a high price tag, possibly a $ 56 million four-year contract, but that’s a wise investment to protect Murray. Michael Pierce – The Cardinals will have to improve if they finish the run next season. Pierce may only be a rotation player, but he will provide a significant boost against the run. If the Cardinals can help prevent the opponent’s hasty attack, it means more time for Murray on the field.

– The Cardinals will have to improve if they finish the run next season. Pierce may only be a rotation player, but he will provide a significant boost against the run. If the Cardinals can help prevent the opponent’s hasty attack, it means more time for Murray on the field. Kenyan Drake – Drake proved to be the perfect complement to Arizona’s offenses and easily replaced David Johnson. It fits everything Kingsbury is looking for and makes Murray’s job easier. Drake could potentially earn $ 6 million a year over a year.

While two moves seem like the most aggressive off-season philosophy, this can be the start for Arizona. The priority this offseason has is simply to dominate the opponents in the trenches next season, which is exactly what the additions of Scherff and Pierce would do.

Master the design: Really, the Cardinals’ off-season will be remembered as they run in the 2020 NFL Draft. This year’s class is particularly suitable for receivers and offensive tackles. This is perfect for Arizona and enables the team to do a great job.

1.08 – CeeDee Lamb – Lamb sits there at number 8 in fake drafts of what music is in Arizona’s ears. The couple did great routines in Oklahoma in 2018 and were unstoppable, especially with deep throws. Lamb’s game is incredibly similar to DeAndre Hopkins, and since he already has chemistry with Murray, this dream pairing becomes a reality.

– Lamb sits there at number 8 in fake drafts of what music is in Arizona’s ears. The couple did great routines in Oklahoma in 2018 and were unstoppable, especially with deep throws. Lamb’s game is incredibly similar to DeAndre Hopkins, and since he already has chemistry with Murray, this dream pairing becomes a reality. 2.40 – Austin Jackson – It is a must for the Cardinals to find a long-term solution to the problem of the left. At 6-foot-6 with incredible athleticism for his position, Jackson has a lot of things to clean up before he can be counted in the NFL. But the right coaching can unlock a multi-year Pro Bowl tackle.

It is a must for the Cardinals to find a long-term solution to the problem of the left. At 6-foot-6 with incredible athleticism for his position, Jackson has a lot of things to clean up before he can be counted in the NFL. But the right coaching can unlock a multi-year Pro Bowl tackle. 3.72 – Darrell Taylor – The cardinals need all the help they can find to rush the passerby. Taylor, at 6-foot-4 with unmatched athleticism, offers the size-speed combo that trains over drooling. Taylor flashes immensely as an edge breaker and would be one of the thefts in the design at this point.

The cardinals need all the help they can find to rush the passerby. Taylor, at 6-foot-4 with unmatched athleticism, offers the size-speed combo that trains over drooling. Taylor flashes immensely as an edge breaker and would be one of the thefts in the design at this point. 4.104 – Thaddeus Moss – Moss follows in his father’s footsteps for the NFL, only in another position. The 6-foot-3 tight end expressed its size and athletics in the national championship game with two touchdowns. He can be a weapon in the red zone for Murray, can open under it and is a willing blocker.

The cardinals would be thrilled if they could get out of the first four rounds with this selection. The additions are not only based on need, but each player offers an advantage to exceed the value of their selection.

Lamb could step in immediately and become Arizona’s No. 1 recipient. Jackson is a project, but it could be the long-term answer to this question. In the meantime, Taylor and Moss can produce immediately and improve the Cardinals’ offensive and defense.

The bottom line: Arizona is focusing on trench improvements and the addition of playmakers in this offseason. These offseason moves would do all of this before the training camp begins.

Murray has more time to throw and with better weapons he can make a huge leap in his second season. He can carry out this potentially electrifying offense, publish stunning numbers, and become a Pro Bowl quarterback.

The expansion of the front seven will also significantly improve this defense. The Cardinals not only keep the games closer together, they also generate more sales to offer Murray additional opportunities.

If the cardinals are serious about enabling Murray to succeed and want him to reach his true ceiling, these are the types of steps that need to be taken. We saw how quickly teams can advance in the NFL. Now it’s time for the Cardinals to help Murray take this team to new heights.