How Texans can achieve their Super Bowl dreams

The Texans from Houston were three quarters shy to organize an AFC Championship Game with the taste of a Super Bowl LIV trip within reach. Deshaun Watson is capable of greatness, but he needs a little help if the Texans want to achieve their Super Bowl dreams.

Frankly, it is remarkable that Watson carries this team as far as he did. He played behind a spotty attack line with a porous defense and a receiver who was always hurt and lifted this team to the ceiling.

But if the Texans make the right moves this offseason to help their franchise quarterback, Watson could raise the Lombardi Trophy above his head in a year.

The skinny: After exchanging two first round picks for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills, Watson again excelled in 2019 with more talent around him.

The 24-year-old threw 3,852 yards with a 26-12 TD-INT ratio and rushed 413 yards with a career-high seven rushing touchdowns. Houston closed the regular season with a record of 10-6, after which Watson made one of the best games of the season to win a play-off victory.

The Texans jumped to a 24-0 lead in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs and were ready for an upset. Unfortunately, a few bewildering decisions made by Bill O’Brien and the collapse of the Texans defense have knocked them out of the playoffs.

Instead of firing O’Brien, the Texans gave him even more power. Although Houston would have benefited immensely from a new coach leading this team into the future, a few moves this season outside the Texans can still make a Super Bowl contender.

Create more cap space: The Texans enter the low season with $ 55 million in cap space after they have signed Whitney Mercilus for an extension. It is a considerable number to work with, but a few movements would give this team even more financial flexibility.

Cut CB Vernon Hargreaves – Houston took a chance at Hargreaves last season. It did not work. Cutting him to create $ 9.5 million in cap space is an easy decision.

Cut OG Zach Fulton – The Texans have given Fulton many opportunities. He is part of the problem on the offensive line. By leaving him, $ 7 million is free to spend this out of season.

Cut DE Angelo Blackson – This team urgently needs defensive assistance and Blackson is easy to replace. By cutting it, $ 4 million in cap space is generated, making this movement inevitable.

Restructure J.J. Watt's contract – Sustainability is an increasing problem for Watt. By offering him an extension that lowers his $ 15.5 million hit and $ 17.5 million in 2021, the Texans will help and let Watt end his career in Houston.

These four moves converted $ 55 million in cap space into $ 75-plus million to spend this out of season. It is the kind of flexibility that makes it possible to expand Deshaun Watson and build a supporting cast for championship caliber.

Bill O’Brien spends like wild: O’Brien’s transactions for Tunsil and Gareon Conley show his aggressiveness towards impact talent. Although it can also have long-term consequences, O’Brien’s approach can at least be beneficial for this off-season.

Houston head coach and general manager should look to support his quarterback and new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Fortunately there is an abundance of talent on both sides of the ball to do exactly that.

Extend Deshaun Watson – Watson deserves to be one of the best paid quarterbacks in the NFL and the Texans are ready. A five-year extension of $ 38.5 million per season, with the new money in 2021, could work for everyone.

Sign NT D.J. Reader – Reader has become a fantastic nose gear in Houston. The market is flush with nose gear, which will limit the cost of bringing him back. He is definitely a piece that this defense needs next season.

Sign CB Bradley Roby again – The one-year pact worked for both parties. Now the Texans have to make a long-term commitment. Roby is an excellent lock angle and he won't be particularly expensive, which is music in the ears of Houston.

CB Byron Jones – This is the player we see O'Brien going crazy for. The Texans can keep Jones in Texas by making him one of the best paid defenders of the NFL. A secondary with Jones, Roby and Conley would be a huge improvement on what this team deployed in 2019.

Sign TE Eric Ebron – Ebron and Watson not only share an agent, he also hinted at joining the Texan season. A one-year deal may also prove to the 26-year-old after an underwhelming season of 2019. Adding the tight 6-foot-4 end that can play like that would help Watson bring his game to an MVP level.

The Texans will definitely want to make a splash this season. Jones signing and expanding Watson would more than explain that. Reducing Roby and Reader also shows that O’Brien will reward players who have a meaningful impact for this team.

This off-season type simplifies Houston’s remaining needs for the 2020 NFL design. It is especially important given the limited capital of the team to edit it. So, with the secondary and defensive line strengthened, O’Brien can focus his attention on a few other areas of need.

2.57 – Jonathan Taylor, RB – This is the combination that makes us excited. Taylor can come together with Watson in the backfield to create a duo that defensive coordinators hate. He can produce Pro Bowl caliber numbers in his rookie season and is perfectly complemented by Duke Johnson. It’s perfect for the Texans and this is the right landing place to extend Taylor’s career.

4,101 – Jeremy Chinn, S – Every defense needs a playmaker who can move around the field. It is a role for which Chinn was made. The 6-foot-3 safety can be in the slot, play deep or lower his shoulder and knock over a few running backs. He could even play linebacker for the Texans. Chinn is the missing piece for this high school and falls only because he comes from a small school program.

4,121 – Michael Onwenu, OG – Texans are strong in attack equipment, but the domestic attack line could use some help. Onwenu can immediately start the right watch and be assured that the inner bag remains clean for Watson.

Houston adds an exciting decline to his backfield and adds an attacking lineman to help protect the franchise’s quarterback. In between those selections, Chinn could prove to be one of the steals of this concept class and he will take this secondary to a new level. These are the types of movements that can help Texans become a Super Bowl contender.

The big picture

It can take ten years for teams to collect the talent that the Texans already have. Deshaun Watson is a quarterback of championship caliber, but he has not received the supporting cast that can win a Super Bowl. All this can change this out of season.

Everyone knows that Texans must protect Watson better. Tunsil can be an All-Pro left tackle and 2019 first round pick Tytus Howard will return as a pillar on the right in 2020. The addition of Onwenu will help keep Watson’s shirt clean and keep moving forward. Keeping Watson upright also depends on a strong running game. That’s where Taylor can help the Texan attack reach its full potential.

Of course a dominant attack is not enough to win the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes only had a chance on his remarkable comeback because his defense came through with major actions in the clutch. The additions of Byron Jones and Jeremy Chinn, with J.J. Watt hopefully healthy, Houston’s defense can help reach that next level.

The chance is now for the Texans to compete for a Super Bowl. Windows like this closes quickly in the NFL, especially if top quarterbacks are paid. If the Texans want to win a Super Bowl, these are the movements that can help them achieve this.