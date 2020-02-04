How surface treatment improves the inside of a solar cell

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

Physicists from the University of Luxembourg with European experts have succeeded in explaining the recent efficiency improvements in thin-film solar cells. The work of the entire consortium was published in the renowned magazine Advanced energy materials,

Thin-film solar cells are the power source with the lowest CO2 emissions. Thin-film solar cells based on chalcopyrites, a semiconductor material, are among the technologies with the highest levels of efficiency and are stable on site.

Comprehensive model

After 3.5 years of collaboration between European partners, researchers have shown that the recent improvements are due to changes in the active layer, not on the surface as originally thought.

The effort resulted in several efficiency steps – and a deeper understanding of the impact that led to these efficiency improvements. “In this new article, we bring together all the evidence to create a comprehensive model of the effects of alkali treatments. It was originally thought that the surface was responsible for the efficiency improvement because it is a surface treatment and the chemistry at the surface is significant changed, “explains Prof. Susanne Siebentritt, who heads the photovoltaic laboratory at the University of Luxembourg.

With the joint effort of several groups across Europe, researchers were able to show that the main change lies in the active layer, in the atomic and electronic structure of the grain boundaries. “It was the photoluminescence work at the University of Luxembourg that gave the decisive hint that the electronic structure in the absorber is improved by the treatment,” says Prof. Siebentritt.

Silver improves the efficiency of mono-grain solar cells

More information:

Susanne Siebentritt et al. Heavy alkali treatment of Cu (In, Ga) Se 2 solar cells: surface and mass effects Advanced energy materials (2020). DOI: 10.1002 / aenm.201903752

Provided by

University of Luxembourg

Quote:

How surface treatment improves the inside of a solar cell (2020, February 4)

accessed on February 4, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-surface-treatment-solar-cell.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.