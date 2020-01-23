How Station 19 & Grey's Anatomy's Crossovers will work

Finally, our month-long nightmare is over: Grey’s Anatomy is back, with Station 19 in tow.

Both shows are coming back tonight to cope with a crisis, and it is a real shame to remember all the way back to the fall finale. While several Gray Sloan doctors and a few Station 19 firefighters hung in Joe’s Bar, a car suddenly plowed through the wall. We do not yet know the extent of the injuries, but we know it is not good.

The ones we know who sat at the bar are Ben (Jason George), Captain Herrera (Miguel Sandoval), Helmet (Jaicy Elliot), Parker (Alex Blue Davis), Schmitt (Jake Borelli), Nico (Alex Landi) and Jackson (Jesse Williams), and we can bet that someone will be injured because it is a cross between a fireman’s show and a hospital show.

It is the first of what we have been promised is an increase in crossovers, now that the shows are both led by showrunner Krista Vernoff, but if it’s an indication of what’s to come, it’s not as crossover as you might think.

Most crossover happens during the first hour, Station 19, when the team has to work to free the people (usually many doctors) who are stuck in the bar before the car falls, and in Grey’s Anatomy hour, the doctors who were not in the bar or are not injured to save some lives.

Naturally, Ben Warren, the doctor of the Grey’s doctor who has become Station 19 firefighter, who is also married to the leader of Gray Sloan, appears in both episodes as he and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) are still recovering news about her miscarriage.

“(That story) will push us apart or take us apart,” Jason George told us during ABC’s TV Critics Association press day.

He described the Station 19 part of tonight’s crossing as particularly intense.

“It gets intense, and then the doctors have to get their hands dirty. The whole season is like this because not every Thursday becomes an important crossover, but every Thursday people from Station 19 can turn up at Grey’s and vice versa. Relationships you’ve seen, are already starting to bleed. It is really a universe now, and that is really only because it all comes from the spirit of one woman. ”

During this season from Grey’s we have Station 19’s Vic (Barrett Doss) started a relationship with Grey’s Anatomy’s Jackson, in the aftermath of his brutal break with Maggie (Kelly McCreary), and the loss of Vic’s fiance last season.

Doss says that her relationship surprised her, just like many fans.

“It surprised me. Vic had lost someone who was really important to her. She lost her fiancé not long ago, and what is so interesting about the growth we see this season through this relationship is how Vic succeeds a new relationship in the aftermath of the old, and how does that make her emotionally more complicated? We’ve seen Jackson’s side of things for the first half of Grey’s Anatomy, and we will see Vic’s half of things this season of station 19. ”

Doss says the crossover will show us “both the firefighters and the doctors working together to solve a problem that involves them all.”

Everyone in both shows has a kind of bond with someone in that bar, which means there is an extra level of motivation.

Like George, Doss says we won’t see a big crossover every week, “but there are definitely some exciting ways that people cross over – injuries, illnesses, relationships, patients. There’s definitely a bit of each show in the other for the most episodes. It’s really cool. ”

Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy are coming back at 8 p.m. tonight. on ABC.