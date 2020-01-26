How stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant on 2020 Grammy

The 2020 Grammy Awards kicked off at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26 – hour after former Laker Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna killed in a helicopter accident.

The Staples Center was home to many of NBA’s great historic victories, and grieving fans have already turned the area around the Lakers location in Downtown Los Angeles into a sea of ​​purple and gold.

It was hosting the 62nd annual ceremony Alicia Keys, who tried to be enthusiastic about the night despite the feeling of ‘mad sadness at the moment, because earlier today Los Angeles, America and the whole world lost a hero. And we stand here literally, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built. “

“Right now, Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, and all those who are tragically lost today are in our minds, they are in our hearts, they are in our prayers, they are in this building, and I would like anyone to ask to take a moment and just keep them in you, keep them in you, and share our strength and our support with their families, “she continued, as the star-studded crowd bowed their heads in silence. “We never thought we’d have to start the show like this in a million years. Never, never, never, never, never. So we wanted to do something that could describe a little bit how we all feel now.”

She then brought outside Boyz II Gentlemen to accompany her for a performance of “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday”.

Joining the piano, Keys went on to offer an original rendition of “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi to the late NBA star, who loved music.

This is how celebrities who attended the greatest night of music paid tribute to Kobe Bryant:

Ryan Seacrest

Hosting the red carpet from E! Ryan Seacrest began by saying that he ‘started the show in a very gloomy tone. We want to take a moment to say that we are deeply saddened by the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the others aboard the helicopter, who today tragically crashed in Calabasas, California. “He called him” one of the greatest basketball players and best athletes ever to live. His loss will be felt even deeper tonight in a place he considered home. “

Giuliana Rancic

Seacrest’s co-host, Giuliana Rancic, added: “My heart is as heavy today as so many people look. Not just in the United States, but all over the world. As a mother, as a woman, as a human being, my heart goes out to Vanessa and their family tonight, first and foremost.

Diplo

“I didn’t believe it at first. I still don’t believe it,” DJ Diplo Seacrest said. “It’s devastating. It’s sad. I can’t imagine losing one of my children or a father or a relative. He was so young. He was my age, 41, and he had so much more to do.”

“And to be here with Staples now, and to look up, you see his sweater up there and you just feel the energy. We do the Grammys here, but they play 82 matches a year in the stadium – – sorry, in this arena – and Kobe brought this energy to Los Angeles for 20 years. “

Seacrest asked: “What emotion do you think will flow through your body when you are on stage at the Staples Center tonight?”

“Such a person,” Diplo replied. “He transcends iconic. So he will live forever, I mean, I think he will exist forever. I think you have so much creative energy in this building, and an athlete like him … That’s a creative genius, so … He is one of us. “

Smokey Robinson

Mowtown legend Smokey Robinson told Seacrest that it was “a very solemn day, no doubt about it. I hate it to happen on a day when we celebrate – we are here, we celebrate music and such – and this is here. Terrible.”

“I know it’s going to be a bit gloomy, but I just want to celebrate,” he added. “That was what we had planned before this happened. We would come tonight, have some fun, celebrate and have a good time, and this would be a damper, especially for people who knew Kobe. And to think of the danger that he is there with his daughter, like a father and there is nothing you can do, it is rough. “

Common

Common Ryan said: “In these situations I do my best to just give it to the Creator and try to spread the joy we can have and think about the positive things and send as much love to his family as … We all feel it and feel it our own way, but his family and his loved ones feel it differently. “

“I’m just giving it to God, and hopefully we can celebrate it today through music, but it’s nothing that can take away life,” the rapper continued. “I just want to say that God blesses his soul and his daughter and everyone else who was in that helicopter. It only reminds you of people in the world. Man, we love him.”

HER.

“Frankly, Kobe inspires me and gives me motivation because of his drive and how hard he works, and I want to channel that same energy,” HER. said. “Everyone knows how hard he works, and I’m really looking forward to it. He’s a legend.”

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled Ryan told the tribute to the killed rapper Nipsey Hussle was also for Kobe Bryant. “The news is devastating. It’s hard to even talk about it. But we’re going to do to cheer up the ghost and pay tribute and show love, because Nispey would say,” The marathon is going on. “

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra wrote the number 24 on her nail with a sharp object.

Trevor Noah

Seacrest said one of the first tweets he saw about the devastating news was coming Trevor Noah. “What did you feel and have you already processed it?” he asked.

“I don’t think I processed anything else,” the comedian replied. “I don’t think anyone did that. You know it’s very strange when you feel like you know someone because of all the moments and consequences they’ve had in your life “and I think that’s what many people go through with the news of Kobe Bryant and his daughter and the other people involved in the crash. “

“And it’s one of those experiences where you can feel it. You can feel it,” he added. “And everyone comes in and we celebrate each other today, but at the same time it feels like the whole Staples is going to celebrate someone who was just striving for excellence, you know? Someone who inspired others to be the best they could be.”

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa said the news was “incredibly sad. It is very difficult to just see everything that is happening online. I feel that everyone in L.A. is on their feet and it is really disturbing.”

Lizzo

Lizzo opened the show with a performance she started by calling Kobe into the microphone. “I cry because I love you!” she girdled out. She then won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts” and told the public that all her minor problems and stress disappeared from the day when she got the news.

Sibley Scoles

The Access Hollywood reporter also wore Kobe’s number on her arm.

