How social media makes separations so much worse

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Imagine flipping through your Facebook news feed on Valentine’s Day and seeing a notification that your ex is now “in a relationship”.

Or maybe the Memories feature shows a photo of the beach vacation you took together last year.

Or the mother of your new lover appears under People You May Know.

Scenarios like this are real and not uncommon. This emerges from a new CU Boulder study that examines how difficult it is to separate in the digital age.

“Before social media, the separations were still bad, but it was much easier to keep your distance,” said Anthony Pinter, a PhD student in the Information Science Department and lead author of the published in Proceedings of the ACM (Association) Study for computer machines). “It can be almost impossible to go on if you’re constantly bombarded with memories in different places on the Internet.”

The study, which was recently launched at the annual ACM conference on human-computer interaction, emerged from a class project in the class of assistant professor Jed Brubaker on digital identity. Brubaker asked his students to select and study a disturbing thing that happens on social media. Separations were child’s play for the group – each member had experienced their fair share.

The team recruited participants who had had an exciting online encounter with a separation in the past 18 months and interviewed them for over an hour.

Among the 19 people who underwent in-depth interviews, there was a worrying trend: even if people took whatever action they thought possible to remove their exes from their online lives, social media returned them – often several times on Day.

“Many people assume that they will simply make their ex unfriendly or cannot follow them, and they will no longer have to worry about it,” said Pinter. “Our work shows that this is not the case.”

News Feed, the primary user interface that opens when Facebook starts up, has been a major cause of distress. She delivered messages from ex-lovers announcing that they were in a new relationship and made her “Facebook official”. In one case, a participant noted that his roommate had already “liked” his ex’s contribution. He was the last of his friends to know.

Memories reviving posts from previous years were just as heartbreaking. One participant remembered how a sweet, year-long message from his ex-wife emerged from nowhere and delivered an “emotional wallop”.

Many shared stories about meeting Exen through her comments in common rooms, such as groups or event pages or pictures of mutual friends.

“In real life, you can decide who gets the cat and who gets the couch, but online it is much more difficult to determine who gets this picture or who gets this group,” said Pinter.

Take a break works – for some

In 2015, Facebook launched the Take A Break feature, which detects when a user changes from “in a relationship” to “individually” and asks if the platform should hide that person’s activities online. But people like Pinter who don’t use the relationship status tool never get such an offer.

“Facebook doesn’t know we broke up because Facebook never knew we were in a relationship,” he said, noting that people can still take a break themselves – but many don’t know they exist.

Even if someone friendizes their ex when a mutual friend publishes a picture without marking him in it, this picture can still flow through his feed.

And even if they completely blocked their exes – building a wall around themselves so that their former partner could not see their posts – some reported that the ex’s friends and family are still appearing on Facebook as suggestions under People You May Know would.

“Will I never be free of all that crap online?” asked an angry participant and gave the paper part of his title.

The research comes from a larger grant from the National Science Foundation called Humanizing Algorithms, which aims to identify and offer solutions for “algorithmic insensitivity”.

“Algorithms are really good at detecting patterns in clicks, likes, and when posting things, but there are a lot of nuances in the way we interact socially with people for whom they weren’t designed,” said Brubaker also how the dead can reappear in people’s online lives and how algorithms can misunderstand gender and race.

The authors suggest that such day-to-day encounters with exes could be minimized if platform designers of the “social periphery” – all those people, groups, photos and events that result from a connection between two users – pay more attention and offer more tools would be to hide posts that result from these connections.

For those who want to free their memories of lost love from their online lives, the researchers recommend not making friends, not marking, taking a break, and blocking, while understanding that they may not be foolproof.

Your best choice, Pinter said, “Take a break from social media until you’re in a better place.”

