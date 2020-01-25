How Shea Patterson appeared in the Senior Bowl

Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson participated in the Senior Bowl on Saturday afternoon in Mobile, Alabama.

Patterson was the second quarterback sent into the game for the north team and played the entire second quarter. His day started hot when he found an open Darius Anderson for a 75-yard touchdown.

The following ride was not going so well for Patterson because he had thrown a soccer ball too high into the teeth of the secondary player. The passport was intercepted and the south was able to deduct three points from sales.

The last trip from Patterson’s appearance included a short interception at the border, a first descent and a nice throw in motion.

That day, Patterson was 6 out of 10 for 131 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception, while also rushing for 9 yards. The senior bowl game itself is less important to NFL scouts than the week of exercises, preparations, and interviews that take place. “He sometimes had a bit of a problem on day 2 and I thought day 3 he was going to resume,” said Lions quarterback coach Sean Ryan this week. “I think he’s one of those guys who has a short memory of what’s important, and he just goes on with mistakes or setbacks.”

Patterson fingered several snapshots earlier in the week and was considered inaccurate on the first day of practice, but Patterson’s goal is to improve, get a draft, and become an NFL starter. “I’m here to prove that I’m a novice in the NFL,” said Patterson. “That’s all about it. I’m going to work to get there. Obviously because nothing has ever been given. But that’s how I see myself, whether it’s year 1 or year 2 or year 3.”

We’ll see if the NFL scouts believe that he has enough advantages to justify a draft pick, hoping to potentially make him a starting QB.