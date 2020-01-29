How sensors and big data can help cut down on food waste

by Jean Frederic Isingizwe Nturambirwe and Umezuruike Linus Opara, The Conversation

Modern agriculture has evolved by adopting technical advances such as tillage and harvesting machines, controlled irrigation, fertilizers, pesticides, cultivation and genetic research. These have helped farmers to produce large crops of good quality in a fairly predictable way.

However, progress has to be made in achieving the best possible yields from different soil types. And there are still huge losses – especially during and after harvest – where product tracking and handling is not done well. The industry needs smart and precise solutions and these are made available through new technology.

Smart agriculture aims to use modern technologies to improve product performance and quality. One example is precision farming, the concept of crop management that uses a decision support system based on monitoring, measuring and responding to variations between crops and within and within the field. This allows farmers to optimize their yields and maintain their resources. Such monitoring solutions can be achieved by incorporating electronic detection devices that record data in soil, environment or crops. Data can then provide useful information for decision-making through a process called data analysis.

The goal is to make the best use of the soil in a given area, to control crop care and to make informed decisions about handling the crop after harvest.

We are involved in the development and use of sensors to help establish the quality of a wide range of horticultural products, including fruit. We used computerized methods to detect defects and predict fruit quality.

Our latest research has shown that data-based solutions have many benefits. For example, they can help reduce the loss of fruit and vegetables along the supply chain from the farm to their consumption.

The problem

Fruits and vegetables can be destroyed before, during and after harvest as well as during storage. This is a waste. Some decomposition and alteration are caused by viruses, fungi, bacteria or microbial pathogens. Products that are tightly packed or bruised are more susceptible to infections and do not last long.

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, about 14% of world food is lost after harvest and before it reaches stores and markets. And about one-third of the world’s food is lost or wasted. Minimizing food and waste loss is crucial to creating a world of zero hunger, with more than 821 million people already suffering from hunger.

Our research included a review of the role that analytical data can play in detecting defects in fruits and vegetables. We have found that machine learning – the ability of computers to find patterns in data, make predictions, and make decisions without explicit planning – goes far beyond traditional product classification methods.

Machine learning has made great strides in detecting plant and fruit diseases. These could be extended to monitoring the quality of fruits and other foods. The sensors can be used to detect insects and diseases in fruits and vegetables, which act as electronic noses or tongues, and to measure chemical composition. They can also measure physical properties, such as stability and acidity, to determine the quality of the product.

Acceptance of products depends on color, shape, size, sweetness and has no defects such as bruising and insect infestations. This is important for customer satisfaction and for the performances made by producers and suppliers.

Detectors can provide data about these features to computer algorithms for analysis. These new developments in machine learning allow for fast and effective quality determination and forecasting of fresh produce.

For example, imaging techniques have been associated with machine learning algorithms for detecting bruising, injury and roasting on fruits, such as apples, pears and citrus fruits, as well as detecting various defects in tomatoes. Smartphone-based applications are being developed for use in quality recognition for small fruits.

Machine learning reduces losses

There is an ongoing global research trend aimed at integrating detection devices across the food chain for continuous monitoring and control of quality indicators. We looked at this research and found stages where such solutions are used in the food chain. These include:

Crop monitoring

Sensors can be used to measure the properties of fruits and vegetables as they grow, such as color, size, and shape. This information helps control growth conditions, such as water supply, and precisely determines the best harvest date. This reduces harvest losses. For example, some smallholder farmers in Germany use smartphones to control the quality of their crops by sending crop images for expert processing through machine learning models. the comments are then sent to the farmers. Companies develop models for monitoring environmental factors such as weather and predict how these factors affect crop yield. This support is mainly aimed at farmers in developing countries.

Post-harvest quality monitoring

In packaging, products must be sorted and sorted in accordance with quality standards to determine their suitability for different consumer destinations. Export products should be well maintained during long haul and on the shelf.

For local markets, where travel time is shorter, the quality requirements may be of a different level. To determine whether a product is suitable for animal feed or human consumption, specialized sensors take measurements and produce data on the classification, classification and classification of products into categories.

Market quality monitoring

The sensors can also be incorporated into continuously monitored packaging materials and report the status of the product in real time. These sensors can be activated to communicate and send data to a command center. Monitoring, tracing and segregating food products such as fresh fruit to classify and remove unsafe products to meet market demand are vital to safeguarding profitability and maintaining market share.

With the growing global population, which is expected to exceed 9 billion by 2050, food and nutrition security will become even more of a challenge, especially in sub-Saharan Africa. Database automation can help the solution.

