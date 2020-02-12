How Selena Gomez’s “Vulnerable” got together

The album, formerly known as “SG2”, is a versatile pop reveal.

Selena Gomez Rare LP is packed with perfect pop songs, but one track shines a little brighter than the others. “Vulnerable” is the scarcity of raw materials – an exciting catchy pop song with heart and purpose. It’s essentially about taking the courage to keep your heart open, knowing that it’s likely to start breaking again. Selena brought the topic to her co-authors, whom I know thanks to Jon Bellions new billboard interview.

“Frankly, it was a long day – it was me, [Jordan Johnson], [Stefan Johnson] Amy Allen and Selena in the room, and it was just a failed attempt … after a failed attempt, ”Jon recalls. That changed when the hit maker “Lose You To Love Me” opened a notebook and published a poem with the line “I remain vulnerable”. From then on, everything came together. “We just took it from this little snippet that she read and everything collapsed,” he continues. Listen to “Vulnerable” below. It really has to be a single at some point.

