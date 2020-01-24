Motorless sailing is not for the faint of heart. Nor is Lower Deck sailing yacht.

The third and newest addition to Bravo’s popular below-deck franchise premieres next week, promising viewers a maritime reality experience as opposed to those they have seen before. Previous iterations – Under the Mediterranean Sea debuted in 2016 after the success of the original episode – the public have been treated to a whole series of scenarios on the high seas, but Zeiljacht is still teasing its predecessors.

“It’s a different style of sailing”, Bravo’s SVP of the current production Noah Samton told his Daily Dish podcast in December. “It’s a bit more adventurous. It’s a bit more, kind, downy and dirty than the kind of paint and luxury of a super yacht.”

The main difference between super sailing and the trips we will see on Sailing Yacht is the method of propulsion. Whereas the yachts in the Deck Deck and under Deck Mediterranean use typical motorized engines, the Parsifal III (the 180-foot sailing ship of the sailing yacht) relies entirely on wind to determine its course. In addition to the new concept with high commitment, there will be a largely new crew, outside of the returning chef Adam Glick, including Captain Glenn Shephard, chief engineer Bryon Hissey and sailing couple Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan.

“The cast is fantastic,” Samton said, noting that the “vibe” of the Sailing Yacht, just like the Parsifal’s way of traveling, brings a rethink to the fans of Within Deck whom they already know and where they know to love.

“We wanted to make a franchise that felt, you know, it was within the family of Below Deck … and I think we really achieved that,” the network manager continued, admitting that Sailing Yacht was “scary to make”, given the audience’s loyalty to the established show and concept. To this end, he said the coming series offers a happy medium. “I think it ticks all the boxes you need for below deck while you feel different.”

And if the first glance of the Sailing Yacht is an indication, it does not seem that the spin-off will stray too far from its roots. While driving the Parsifal will prove a new visual variable to the public and we will probably learn some unusual lingo along the way, those familiar with the past seasons of Below Deck can still expect the yacht to navigate through scenic landscapes and the stage for a renewed round of deckhand drama.

Watch the premiere of the series Deck Deck Yacht Yacht on Monday 3 February at 9 p.m. on Bravo!

