How Rinkiya betrayed “Papa” in the observation war between Kejriwal and Manoj Tiwari in Delhi Elections

Rinkiya may not lie, but she certainly could not lead her so-called “Papa” to victory.

The Delhi elections ended in a hat trick for Aam Aadmi party chief Arvind Kejriwal, whose ethos and focus on populist issues by the common man led him to a landslide victory on Tuesday.

As the figures flooded in by noon, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata party acknowledged Manoj Tiwari, who had hopes and claims to win 48 seats until the very end, finally acknowledging the defeat and accepting the mandate. By the way, while Kejriwal was clearly social and legacy media, Tiwari was also popular, but perhaps not for the reason he had hoped.

After the elections, an analysis of Google trends showed that more Indians were looking for ‘Rinkiya ke Papa’ after the results than during the entire election campaign.

Now, unless someone has lived under a rock for more than a year, it is almost impossible for an average, social media touting to watch news to Indians who are worth their memes today not to know about the infamous phenomenon of pop culture that ‘Rinkiya ke Papa “is”; not Tiwari but the 2012 song itself that Tiwari sang back in his Bhojpuri play singing days. The song was part of an album with the dubious title ‘Uparwali ke Chakkar Mein’.

But how has the number of nearly ten years ago that was previously only known among speakers from Bhojpuri and Purvanchali become such a hit among millennials and young people in the Hindi belt and beyond? And has it become an albatross around the neck of Manoj Tiwari’s young political career?

In the years following the emergence of the BJP in 2014, analysts noted how they used social media and the Internet to mobilize a new type of supporters who were technically skilled and always online, who knew how to set trends on social media and followers. Six years later, most major parties recognized the importance of exploiting social media.

There were 326.1 million internet users in India in 2018 and the Delhi Elections 2020 showed that politicians had finally woken up from the impact of rude, ‘relatable’ content on social media and humor to shape voter empathy and sensitivities.

That is probably why AAP’s biggest attack on Manoj Tiwari was not his non-acting as a politician or his support for issues that were against AAP, but about his past as a Bhojpui actor and musician. From the first day of their political campaign, AAP’s social media strategy has focused sharply on the use of Tiwari’s own content against him.

Starting in December, Tiwari’s projection began not as a politician and leader, but as a “singing” and “dancing” man. Asked at a public summit about his reaction to Tiwari as the CM candidate of BJP (something that neither Tiwari nor the BJP has ever confirmed), a report from the Hindustan Times quoted Kejriwal as saying: “He sings very well. “Rinkiya heard song” Ke Papa “. He sings very well. He is very good,”.

As a result of the chief, the AAP IT cell began to release a number of videos with unflattering scenes from the more uncensored days of Tiwari, much to the annoyance of the latter and his party. AAP has even made an edited mash-up using Tiwari’s clippings from songs such as “Rinkiya ke Papa” to make it look like the BJP’s MP from Northeast Delhi were dancing to AAP campaign song “Lage Raho Kejriwal” in January.

AAPFlix: S1E4 Not sure about politics, but for entertainment you can always count on Raja Beta 4. Kejriwal vs Kaun pic.twitter.com/IvDceA4tbK

– AAP (@AamAadmiParty) 3 February 2020

A furious Tiwari responded by slamming Kejriwal for alienating and “insulting” Bhojpuri and Purvanchali culture, ethos and sentiment. BJP even hit an Rs 500 crore slander against AAP’s use of Tiwari’s videos for political purposes. The video was later removed from all social platforms of AAP, but the damage had already been done. Meme-hungry netizens on Twitter did the rest and soon the memes of Rinkiya ke Papa were in vogue.

Rinkiya ke Papa before Delhi Election results pic.twitter.com/3OoSfLs4uK

– MemeStan (@ MemeStan7) 11 February 2020

State of rinkiya ke papa pic.twitter.com/zVajX44LYM

– SAMEER KHAN (@ SameerKhan0077) February 9, 2020

In February, Kejriwal reiterated that his opponent Tiwari was a “good dancer”. In response to critics, Kejriwal claimed that he “did not mock Manoj Tiwari for his song” Rinkiya ke Papa “and instead praised him for singing good songs.” He added that he “did not understand where it is offensive and mocking.”

“I listen to Manoj Tiwari’s songs. I love his videos. He dances well,” Kejriwal told reporters. What he and AAP have essentially done in recent months, and it seems to be successful, was to delegate Tiwari as a serious contender and, by extension, the sincerity of BJP to propose him as a candidate.

The AAP strategy focused on proven political delimitization tactics by appealing to the rational feeling of voters. Instead of saying negative things about Tiwari (to appeal to the emotions of the voter), AAP tried to project the latter as a singing, dancing man, and left it to the rationality and common sense of the voters – did Delhi want an ‘altruistic’ AAP who cares about bijli, paani, sadak? Or for a man whose fame is a hit from 2012?

The fact that the ruling party at the Center failed to ride anti-incumbency to achieve a major raid on the capital or even increase the share of votes, despite two consecutive conditions from AAP at a time when the congress was all except decimated in Delhi, could tell about AAP’s strategic success.

The guess seemed to work. Interestingly, AAP also projected Tiwari as the only BJP candidate and concentrated all their energy to fight him, making him the face of the BJP poll campaign in Delhi by default. The choice was clear. Would the party have indeed chosen Tiwari, a political newcomer with no real management experience, as head of Delhi?

Maybe we will never know. What we do know is that Rinkiya did not do her Papa well.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.