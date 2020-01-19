How Resistance Reborn connects to the other Star Wars galaxy

Our old pal James Floyd, who writes on StarWars.com, takes a look at the recently released Resistance Reborn and the connections it makes to the other Star Wars galaxy.

Rebecca Roanhorse’s new novel “Star Wars: Resistance Reborn” is a reading that picks up on “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and paves the way for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”. After Crait, the resistance is barely alive – the few survivors all fit into the Millennium Falcon and still have room for porgs. But there is still hope, and General Leia plans to use that hope to fight the First Order or to die trying. To do that, she and Poe Dameron must call on anyone who is ready to fight the good fight in a galaxy who is afraid to take over the power of the First Order. You need soldiers. You need pilots. You need leaders and strategists. Not to mention starfighters, tall ships, weapons, supplies and a base where they can hide while they rebuild after D’Qar is destroyed. This means that it is time to bring someone who is still in the distant galaxy into play. And the First Order knows this and makes it a priority to track down anyone who may be inclined to join the resistance.