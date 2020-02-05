How real-time translations overcome barriers when you don’t speak the language

by Edward C. Baig, Usa Today

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

Do you feel lost in translation?

In the science fiction world that Douglas Adams designed in “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”, you would simply hit a bright yellow Babel fish in the ear and understand all the languages ​​around you.

We are not there yet, but language is becoming less of a barrier than in previous generations.

“Understanding is becoming a new normal,” said Dave Limp, senior vice president of devices and services at Amazon. Children “will never grow up in a world where they cannot hear a language. It will just happen.”

To this end, today’s technology helps interpret and translate the world around us in a way that approaches seamlessly and in real time. From apps on your phone to more and more multilingual virtual personal assistants, communicating as a tourist or with customers, friends and family members who don’t speak the same language is less of a challenge.

With all the authenticity gains that have been made in translating in recent years, you shouldn’t count on your phone, smart speaker, PC, or hearing to quickly break down all language barriers – or to find an excuse to take French lessons skip.

What does it mean: the need to translate

In this always connected world, the need to understand each other is more important than ever.

Half of the Internet content is in English, says Google AI Director of the Barak Turovsky product, but only 20% of the world’s population has any knowledge of English.

According to Xuedong Huang, technical staff and chief technology officer of AI Services, Microsoft’s text translation technology now supports up to 70 languages ​​and language translation can decode up to 40 languages. That is only a fraction of the 7,000 languages ​​currently spoken on the planet.

Meanwhile, more than half of the 2.5 billion people on Facebook post in a language other than English. Facebook uses artificial intelligence on the social network itself, as well as on messenger and Instagram, resulting in over 6 billion translations a day.

However, AI-merged machine translation methods may not replace expensive, qualified human interpreters and translators for high-level political, legal, financial, and health-related exchanges, although some of them sometimes rely on machines.

And that trust leads to big business. Florian Faes, managing director of Slator, a Swiss-based provider of news and analysis on the global language industry, estimates that the translation business-to-business segment has an annual market value of $ 23 billion.

“When a large pharmaceutical company has to conduct a clinical trial, it needs evidence in 10 languages. If a bank wants to publish equity research for Japanese institutional investors, they have it translated by a B2B translation company,” he says.

For occasional or occasional use – for example, when you are spending time with distant relatives or a foreign exchange student – the state of the art for real-time translations is good and is getting better, even if the results are often frustrating. But would you trust that it translates for a United Nations delegate? Maybe not yet.

“How often do you blame Alexa, Google or Siri for not understanding them,” said Julie Hansen, US director for the Babbel language learning app. “But it’s good enough that we keep talking to them. The progress is pretty impressive.”

Hey Google, Hey Alexa …

Your smartphone has turned into the high-tech equivalent of the phrasebook that you take with you on vacation. When you travel abroad these days, you can access Google Translate or Microsoft Translator and use functions that enable you to decrypt traffic signs and menus by taking a picture of the words.

At home, you can ask your Amazon Echo or Google Home smart speakers how to say or pronounce something in another language. Alexa and the Google Assistant respond with an answer. If your devices have screens, you can also read the words and characters.

“People find a lot of creative uses essentially in what we consider to be a real-time two-way conversation,” says Prem Natarajan, VP of Alexa AI, who highlights one possible use case as an example: A spouse who is primarily a Chinese Speaker and the other who mainly speaks English. “No one knows the language of the other equally.”

Google’s interpreter mode supports real-time translation of your phone into 44 languages. You can start by saying something like “Hey Google, help me speak Thai”. In some cases, the wizard suggests smart answers so that you can respond quickly without speaking.

The Google Translate app has over 1 billion active monthly users, 95% from outside the United States. More than 140 billion words are translated every day.

The company plans to launch a live transcription feature over the next few months, which promises to effectively turn your Android phone into a real-time long-form language translator.

Microsoft’s translation capabilities span the full range of products: PowerPoint, Edge, Outlook, Word, Skype, as well as PCs, iOS and Android devices, and even Kindle e-readers.

Two years ago, Microsoft researchers said they created the first machine translation system that could translate sets of news articles from Chinese to English with the same quality and accuracy as a person.

Say what? Where the translation goes wrong

All in all, language faux pas are anything but foreign and range from embarrassing to potentially dangerous.

Due to a technical error, the name of Chinese leader Xi Jinping recently emerged as a dirty word when Facebook posts were translated from Burmese to English. The name of the Chinese president was apparently missing from a database in Facebook’s Burmese language model, so the system tried to replace words with similar syllables. It went terribly wrong.

“We have taken steps to ensure that it does not happen again. We sincerely apologize for the offense it caused,” said a Facebook spokesman.

Last year, researchers from the University of California-San Francisco found that Google’s machine learning algorithm, launched in 2017, was 92% accurate in translating medical instructions from English to Spanish and 81% from English to Chinese. Only 2% of the errors in Spanish and 8% in Chinese were classified as potentially “clinically significant harmful”.

“Great when I am with the 92%, not so great when I am with the 8% as a patient, who is told exactly the opposite of what the doctor (wanted to tell me),” says Jost Zetzsche, a Spokesman for the American Translators Association and co-author of “Found In Translation: How language shapes our lives and changes the world”.

Translation works best in controlled environments or in environments where the models are trained with a lot of data. For example, there is much more data between English and Spanish than between Finnish and Burmese. When training the systems, an intermediate language such as English can be used instead of a direct assignment from one less common language to another.

Similar to search, over the years, machines have deleted data from Bible translations, U.N. data, multinational newspapers, and other publicly available sources, says Turovsky from Google.

A big breakthrough came in 2016 with the use of deep “Neural Network” technology, which enabled machines to understand the context of an entire sentence and thus improve language skills. Previous systems were limited because they had to split sentences into pieces, separating intent and meaning from the actual words.

Many factors can throw things off, especially when a person speaks. Think of different accents, voice speeds and audible disturbances like “um” and “uh”. In addition, sarcasm, idiomatic expressions, and cultural slang may not be translatable.

“Translation is usually a literal interpretation of what’s there, as opposed to meaning and context,” said Rob Thomas, general manager of IBM Data and Watson AI.

The literal English translation for the Spanish phrase “no hay mal porque bien no vengas,” says Andrew Ochoa, CEO and founder of the tech startup Waverly Labs in Brooklyn, reads: “There is no bad thing that does nothing for the good.” What you really want to say: “Every cloud has a silver lining.”

“These translation models are meant to take that up, but it doesn’t always work perfectly,” says Ochoa.

The future of language technology

Still, these sci-fi babel fish translators may find their way to our ears earlier than we think – or something like that.

In April this year, Waverly Labs plans to ship an interpreter for $ 199 called Ambassador that supports 20 languages ​​and 42 dialects.

It follows an earlier Waverly translation product called Pilot Smart Earbuds and Google’s Pixel Buds that works in conjunction with the latest Google Translate app on an Android phone using the Google Assistant.

Ambassador uses a number of microphones to capture speech and actively listen to someone speaking in a selected language within a radius of about 2 meters. In this “listening mode” you hear an audible translation and can also read the words in a companion app.

In “Converse mode”, up to four people wearing Ambassadors in their ears can take part in a fluent conversation according to the company.

In “lecture mode”, Ambassador sends the words of a speaker who is carrying the device to several people in a room by transmitting audio translations to the lecturer’s smartphone, which can then be played through a loudspeaker.

Could this advance mean the beginning of the end for human translators? It is possible, Zetzsche of the American Translators Association tells other translators – but in the future.

“But at that point everyone was replaced,” he says, including doctors and lawyers.

Hey Google, be my Spanish translator

(c) 2020 U.S. Today



Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Quote:

Translate this: How real-time translations overcome barriers if you don’t speak the language (2020, February 5)

Retrieved February 5, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-real-time-barriers-dont-language.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.