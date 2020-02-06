How old is Michael Barrymore, what is his assets worth, who was his wife?

Michael Barrymore is back in the news after the controversial new documentary from Channel 4 (Photo: Getty Image)

Michael Barrymore comes in the spotlight on Thursday night in the Channel 4 documentary Barrymore: The Body in the Pool.

The controversial film re-examines the case of Stuart Lubbock, who was found dead in the swimming pool at Barrymore’s house in Essex in 2001, leaving the case unsolved 19 years later.

Prior to Lubbock’s death – Barrymore – who was never accused of a crime related to the incident – had been one of the biggest names on TV thanks to shows like My Kind of People, Strike It Lucky and Kids Say The Funniest Things, as well as has made various appearances at the Royal Variety Performance.

How old is Michael Barrymore?

Michael – who was born Michael Ciaran Parker – is 67 years old and was born in Bermondsey in southeast London.

He was originally known on TV in the 80s and 90s, became famous with his sketch program The Michael Barrymore Show from 1983 and became a well-known name as host of the game show Strike It Lucky.

Michael became a household name as host of Strike It Lucky (Photo: Rex Shutterstock)

That show started in 1986 and was watched at its peak by around 18 million people.

The Barrymore contract was terminated by ITV in 2002 after the conclusion of the investigation into the death of Stuart Lubbock.

Since then, he has made several attempts to return to TV, including an appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2006, taking second place to “non-celebrity” winner Chantelle Houghton.

Barrymore recently had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice with a broken wrist (Photo: ITV)

The entertainer also appeared on The Friday Night Project and appeared both on stage and here in Australia and New Zealand.

More recently, he was ready to return to screens as a participant in Dancing On Ice 2020 – but was forced to step out of the series before he broke his wrist during training.

It is unclear what Barrymore’s assets are, but according to the NetWorthPost website, the entertainer is worth around $ 100,000 (£ 77,000).

Where did Michael Barrymore live?

Stuart Lubbock was found dead in 2001 in the pool of Michael’s Essex at home (Photo: PA)

At the time of Stuart Lubbock’s death, Barrymore lived in Roydon, Essex,

Who was Michael Barrymore married to?

Michael’s former wife Cheryl conceived his career before they broke up in 1995, eventually divorced in 1997 (photo: PA)

Michael was married to wife Cheryl Cocklin, who was a dancer and talent manager.

She and Michael married in 1976, met two years earlier when they both worked in the West End theater.

Cheryl became Michael’s manager and came up with his name recognition, winning the 1979 New Faces talent show and becoming a panel member in the Blankety Blank game show and a warm-up man for the Saturday night show The Generation Game.

The couple split in 1995 after Michael emerged as gay and divorced in 1997, and alienated.

Cheryl died of lung cancer in 2005 at the age of 55 – just six weeks after her diagnosis was made.

Barrymore: The Body The Channel is on Channel 4 on Thursday evening at 9 p.m.





