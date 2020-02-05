How old is Casa Amor’s Molly and what is her Instagram?

Molly Smith turns the attention in Casa Amor of Love Island (Photo: Rex Shutterstock)

Casa Amor from Love Island is already causing as much drama as usual, with the boys turning their heads well and truly through the six new girls to arrive there.

And they are all eyes for Callum Jones after he came very close to newcomer Molly Smith – with a teaser for Wednesday’s show that even showed the pair of closing lips, despite Callum being linked to Shaughna Phillips in the main villa.

Molly certainly had an impact in her first few days at Casa Amor – and could become a true islander when the next pairing takes place after Casa Amor.

This is what you need to know about her.

How old is Molly Smith from Casa Amor and what is her work?

Molly is 25 years old and is from Manchester.

She is a model that has appeared in campaigns for Pink Soda Sport, Nike, Calvin Klein and Gym King, among others.

Molly is having fun with Callum (photo: ITV)

Although she grew up near Callum in Casa Amor, Molly revealed prior to the show that she actually had her eye on Luke Mabbott.

“I like how he dresses,” she said. “I like how he styles his hair, he really looks like his fashion. He also seems confident, which I really like. “

She describes herself as “very nice and easy to get along with,” but added a warning and said, “But I’m not your typical girl next door – I don’t usually go back and I usually get what I want. “

What is Molly Smith’s Instagram?

You can find Molly on social media at @ mollysmith19

Her Instagram is full of photos of her modeling photos, as well as snapshots of her enjoying a night out, working out at the gym and lighting a storm at sun-drenched locations.

Among her 85,000 followers is former islander Kaz Crossley, who supported Molly when she published a bikini selfie with the title: Ready for Casa Amor. Will the heads be changed? “- with Kaz commenting:” Hell yeah! “

Love Island will continue on ITV2 on Wednesday evening at 9 p.m.





