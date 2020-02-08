How Much Should You Trust Delhi Election Exit Polls? A look at past track record

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal is predicted by most exit polls to maintain the crown of Delhi, with the Aam Aadmi party expected to win more than 50 seats.

Despite a high campaign, the BJP is likely to win only 14 seats out of 70 in Delhi, while the congress might receive the saving grace of a single seat, an average of all exit polls.

But how reliable are these exit poll results? According to BJP’s Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari, the exit polls are wrong and the party wins 48 seats in the national capital.

An analysis of exit surveys results in earlier elections in Delhi, but shows that it was the performance of AAP that was underestimated in both 2013 and 2015.

In 2013, the exit polls were divided between predicting a suspended mandate and a simple majority for the BJP. It turned out to be a hung house, without a party that exceeded half of the 35 seats.

The predictions after the poll for the performance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were fairly close, but exit polls largely underestimate the number of AAP seats. The AAP won 28 seats in its debut election, surprisingly everything.

Among the four exit polls – India Today-ORG, Times Now-C Voter, ABP-Nielsen and Chanakya – the Chanakya poll was the most accurate about AAP’s performance. It predicted 31 seats for AAP won. However, the other two polls underestimate the party’s performance, and India Today-ORG had actually said that the number would not even hit double digits.

The 2013 exit polls also predicted a decent conference, but it turned out to be bleak. Most polls predicted that Congress would win between 15-24 seats, but it only won 8.

In 2015, all exit polls predicted that AAP would win a majority, but failed to win AAP’s overwhelming victory. None of the seven exit polls was right about the AAP landslide victory, with most between 35-45 seats, with 53 as the top series. The party had won 67 of the 70 seats in the meeting.

The poll result from India-News-Axis came closest to the final election result. Their exit poll predicted that AAP would win 53 seats. Because the exit polls did not gauge the landslide AAP victory, they had predicted more seats for BJP.

All exit polls stated that the BJP count would be in double digits with India TV-C Voter with an upper range of 33 seats. In the end, however, the party won only 3 seats, while the congress was wiped out and no seat could be won.

