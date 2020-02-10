How Much Quinton Jefferson Seahawks Will Order Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks saw their season end against the Green Bay Packers, and with the Super Bowl in the rear view mirror and the XFL to begin with, the offseason is really here. This brings us to the part of the year where the news may be sparse at times, but then come in clusters, with several weeks between important events. With two weeks to go before the arrival of NFL Combine 2020, the time has come to begin to assess what free agents in Seattle could land on the free market.

The position groups with the largest question marks for the Seahawks entering the off-season are in the trenches on both sides of the ball. There has already been a lot of talk about what big name free agents like Jadeveon Clowney, Jarran Reed and Germain Ifedi could order from the market, so the starting point today will actually be with one of the players with lesser name recognition, Quinton Jefferson.

Jefferson started the year off white, exploding out of the door with a two-bag performance in week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a game where he finished with three quarter hits and six tackles, including two for a failure. Between not having faced the Bengals’ offensive line and his injuries, his production dropped a bit in the middle of the year, but once he fully recovered from an oblique tension in mid-season, he started again to sketch quarters in the section.

In the last three games of the season, including week 17’s loss to NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers, who failed to maintain a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, Jefferson has recorded three sacks, three tackled for a loss. and four quarterback hits. You would think Jefferson was very motivated to the brink of a free agency salary at the end of the year, but it turns out that he was rather disruptive most of the season, he just didn’t managed to make their way into the box score as often in the middle of the season.

Specifically, Jefferson finished the 2019 campaign second among Seattle’s defensive linemen in terms of pressure, haste, hits and sacks.

Defensive lines of the Seahawks in 2019 on Pro-Football-Reference.com

Player

Age

g

QBKD

Sk

prss

Tackles

Player

Age

g

QBKD

Sk

prss

Tackles

Jadeveon Clowney

26

13

ten

3

30

31

Quinton jefferson

26

14

seven

3.5

16

26

Rasheem Green

22

16

1

4

15

27

Jarran reed

27

ten

5

2

13

27

Ezekiel Ansah

30

11

4

2.5

ten

18

Branden jackson

27

15

1

2

seven

20

Shaquem griffin

24

16

3

0

5

2

Al woods

32

14

0

1

5

32

Poona Ford

24

15

2

0.5

4

32

Bryan Mone

24

4

0

0

1

4

Now, I’m sure there will be fans who will immediately jump into comments to claim that Jefferson was the beneficiary of Clowney’s double team, allowing QJeff to take advantage of the head-to-head clashes he could win. . However, let’s look at some numbers before anyone puts the cart in front of the horse. Specifically, let’s start with a PFF tweet that shows defensive tackles with the highest win rate against double teams in 2019.

Jefferson is 17th on this list, ahead of DeForest Buckner of the 49ers. However, let’s not just look at the PFF, let’s also look at where Jefferson falls in terms of the ESPN Double Team Rush Pass Success Metric (PRWR).

Double team rate as defensive tackle (x) per peak win rate as defensive tackle (y) for the 2019 regular season.

PRWR = the pass rate rusher beats the blocker in 2.5 seconds.

ESPN measurements, NFL Next Gen Stats data. pic.twitter.com/sUCFwARoJi

– Seth Walder (@SethWalder) December 30, 2019

From this chart, it’s pretty easy to see that Jefferson is not a double team as much as players like Aaron Donald or Calais Campbell, but when he is a double team, he beats the double team in 2, 5 seconds or less as often as Campbell, Maliek Collins and Denico Autry. In addition, he beats the double team more often than Cam Heyward, Vita Vea or even Ndamukong Suh. In addition, just for reference, looking at the x-axis, it is possible to see that QJeff was doubled as a team on just under 54% of the snaps where he aligned himself as a defensive tackle. For comparison, here’s what the numbers for Clowney look like.

Double team rate as lead (x) per peak win rate as advantage (y) for the 2019 regular season.

PRWR = the pass rate rusher beats the blocker in 2.5 seconds.

ESPN measurements, NFL Next Gen Stats data. pic.twitter.com/zJagMBty3Y

– Seth Walder (@SethWalder) December 30, 2019

So while Clowney had a higher double team winning percentage, he faced a double half as often as Jefferson. The reason is that defensive tackles are much more likely to face a double team compared to a defensive end, and why playing tackle is so much more difficult than playing guard. In addition, when doubled indoors, defensive tackles will almost always face two offensive liners, while ed rushers are more likely to face a second blocker who is a skill position player .

In any case, going back to Jefferson’s salary projections, it makes sense to start with what his production says its value is worth. OverTheCap.com has an assessment tool that assesses a player’s performance and translates that performance into a projected assessment. As described on their site:

OTC player ratings are calculated using proprietary formulas to more accurately represent the value provided by a player based on their performance on the field compared to the current market for their position.

For Jefferson, OTC’s calculations estimate its 2019 production at an estimate of $ 6.36 million.

With an independent and objective third-party tool valuing Jefferson’s services at $ 6.36 million for the 2019 season, it most likely seems like a starting point for his agent to enter into negotiations with a team on a free agent contract. However, this is just the starting point, and that does not mean that Jefferson will sign for a contract that costs an average of $ 6.36 million a year. In fact, his agent will probably ask for more.

Specifically, this valuation of $ 6.36 million stems in part from the fact that the salary cap for 2019 is $ 188.2 million. By adjusting this assessment for the forecast salary cap of $ 200 million for 2020, we arrive at a forecast assessment of $ 6,758,767. There is obviously a high level of uncertainty as to what the wage ceiling will be in 2021, but assuming it continues to rise somewhere in the same six percent range, it is possible to arrive at approximate projections assuming the ceiling will continue to increase by approximately $ 12. M per season. The use of this assumption gives the following projections in the future.

Quinton Jefferson future valuation projections

Season

Projected value

Season

Projected value

2019

$ 6,360,000

2020

$ 6,758,767

2021

$ 7,164,293

2022

$ 7,569,819

2023

$ 7,975,345

Total

$ 29,468,225

Putting it all together, Jefferson is left with a projected valuation of just under $ 30 million over the next four seasons, however, that is not the end of the story at all.

While fans are complaining about the rapidly increasing cost of quarterback contracts in the NFL today, it is actually a broader phenomenon than that of the quarterback. Under the recruit pay scale and CBA restrictions that prevent young players from renegotiating their contracts until entry into the final year of the agreement, the fact is that contract players generally saw their wages rise disproportionately from the ceiling. In short, what happens is that on a team of 53 men, the teams will have around 70 to 80% of their players with minimum wage contracts that increase from 1.5% to 3% per season, while that the ceiling has steadily increased from 5% to 7.% in recent seasons. These two factors combine to create an effect that I call a heading slip, which disproportionately distributes the increasing heading space to the players during their second contract.

By adjusting the projections in the table above to account for this phenomenon, it produces the following projections.

Quinton Jefferson salary projections with ceiling slip adjustment

Year

With cap slip adjustment

Year

With cap slip adjustment

2020

$ 6,927,736

2021

$ 7,526,986

2022

$ 8,151,867

2023

$ 8,803,289

Total

$ 31,409,878

Including the adjustment shifts things into a range of $ 32 million over four years.

Again, this is not the point of arrival, because it is simply the point of departure. If I were Jefferson’s agent, this is the point at which I would begin to market my client to the general managers of the league to measure interest. Once I distribute this issue to the 32 teams and understand where things stand, I will then begin the process of a bidding war between the teams that express their interest.

Now, Jefferson is certainly not expected to be the free agent defensive lineman in the market, with guys like Clowney and Yannick Ngakoue winning the title. Having him in the second tier of players with production metrics that a general manager can use to justify an expensive contract will help once front office expectations have been reset. There will most likely be a bidding war for Clowney, and once a general manager has missed Clowney after signing for $ 23 million or $ 24 million somewhere, it’s easy to climb up to $ 9 million or $ 10 million a year for Jefferson.

This is where I expect Jefferson to end up, probably somewhere in the range of $ 9 million a year. That said, for purposes of the cap, it’s probably a five-year contract, which allows the signing team to prorate any signing bonus over the full five years of the agreement. Combining these two elements, Jefferson is in the $ 44-46 million range for a five-year contract, although if the teams become desperate, we could easily see the average creep up to $ 10 million.

That ends the loop and begs the question whether the Seahawks will be involved in Jefferson’s return to these numbers, or if they would allow him to leave for greener pastures if things hit these levels. With the legal sabotage period just starting five weeks from Monday, the answer to this question is upon us.

Survey

How far should the Seahawks be willing to go to keep Quinton Jefferson?

9% Less than $ 5 million per year (7 votes)

52% $ 5 million to $ 6.99 million per year (39 votes)

30% $ 7 million to $ 8.99 million per year (23 votes)

8% $ 9 million per year or more (6 votes)

75 votes in total

Vote now