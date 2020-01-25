How much is your Rs 10,000 worth on January 25, 2020, if you invested a year ago in the stock market, silver or gold?

Comment: The Sensex BSE has provided the maximum returns in the table above for the 3 month period. Silver on the domestic market exceeded for the period of 6 months. While gold on the domestic market remained supreme over the period of a year as well as over the last week.

sources: Kitco.com/RSBL spot, London pm set for precious metals.

Remarks: Palladium data has a data problem on the last day. The spot price is taken on January 24.

Foreign currencies also have data problems on the last day. Only inactive investments are taken into account.

AU Dom & AG Dom refers to the IBJA national closing rates. These rates include the 12.5% ​​import duty plus the exchange rate for $ -INR, but exclude the GST

Palladium may appear to offer the highest yields. But it may not be liquid enough to be eliminated if necessary.

The graphic above should not be taken as a recommendation – but as an indication of how what looks attractive today can give way to another investment opportunity tomorrow

Other abbreviations have been used. $ US-US dollar; CNY- Chinese yuan or Remnimbi; INR = Indian rupee

Compiled on January 24, 2020 at 9:15 p.m. IST

Warning: It is not a guide for speculators.

.