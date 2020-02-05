How much cap will the Seattle Seahawks have for 2020 to pursue free agents

For the Seattle Seahawks, the 2019 season ended with a cold night at Lambeau Field in a playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, however, with the Super Bowl LIV now in the background, fans are starting to look forward to 2020. a set of questions many fans ask at the end of the season is about the players on the list who could potentially leave as free agents, and what impacts players from other teams will become available.

In this case, the question immediately turns to the number of caps available to teams for the coming season, as this is certainly a factor in the level of activity of a team in the free agent market. By checking OverTheCap.com, the Seahawks are currently listed as having a cap of $ 50.755 million for 2019. However, that number ignores a handful of articles.

To begin with, the $ 50,755 million takes into account only the 48 players that the Seahawks currently have under contract. As such, $ 1.5 million is necessary to take into account the hits of the last three players who will complete the 51 players who count against the ceiling during the off-season. Then the number on OTC does not set aside any reserves for the training team or the injured reserve. About $ 4 million is probably needed to cover these costs, so this number must also be set aside.

Finally, the team will need to have money allocated to cover the cost of the 2020 caps above the minimum wage slots currently occupying the bottom slots on the list. While the Hawks are expected to have eight choices in the project, the cost of these eight choices depending on where the team should currently choose, the team will need approximately $ 3.5 million above minimum wage slots currently at the bottom of the list to cover these choices. This number is subject to change as the decrease would decrease this number, while the increase could potentially see this number increase. In any case, as we are simply looking for an approximation, $ 3.5 million is close enough for the purposes of this analysis.

Thus, by deducting these amounts from the number of $ 50.755 million over the counter, we find ourselves somewhere in the neighborhood of $ 42 million of ceiling space for 2020. This is before calling one of the restricted free agents of the team to Joey Hunt, Jacob Hollister, Branden Jackson and David Moore and before extending one of the waiting free agents of the team. In addition, there are obviously some veteran players with larger contracts who ended the 2019 season in the casualty pool, in particular Ed Dickson and Justin Britt, who could become victims of the cap and leave the team a larger cap space.

Now, the team can go out and essentially get the free agents they want based on the creativity they want to obtain in structuring contracts. For example, while Frank Clark signed a five-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs that averaged $ 20.8 million over the life of the contract, he only carried $ 6.8 million. dollars in the 2020 season. This is no different from the way the Seahawks signed Ed Dickson for a cap of $ 10.4 million over three years, which averaged $ 3.46 million a year. , but which only reached a ceiling of $ 1.87 million in 2018, the first year of the agreement.

In any case, the Hawks have the opportunity to be aggressive in the market, both with their own free agents like Jadeveon Clowney and Germain Ifedi, as well as in the pursuit of free agents from other teams that could potentially arrive soon on the market.

I know someone in the comments will point out that there is another salary cap site that predicts that the Hawks will have 2020 ceiling space greater than the $ 50.7555 million space indicated by the CTA. However, this other site credits the Hawks with more than $ 10 million from the ceiling rollover from 2019, which largely dates back to a multi-million dollar adjustment that was applied to the ceiling in 2018 that cannot be found. on any other site and that appears to have No Basis. Neither the CTA nor the public report on the NFLPA salary cap recognize the Seahawks for this adjustment, which means that the number used on this site seems to be inflated for no understandable reason.