How Modi's anti-Pak rhetoric has diminished India on the world stage

The reluctant bride?

Sarna joked that some claimed that India was the reluctant bride who was afraid of the engagement – a description with which Shyam Saran disagreed. He said there was courtesy on both sides, and although there was asymmetry in the relationship, it was natural.

Trump’s troubles on Twitter

No session on the relationship between India and the United States can be complete without discussing the tweeting habits of the POTUS trigger and Sarna clung to it, wondering if India should take Trump’s dissipating 5:30 tweets New Delhi seriously calling India a “ king of tariffs ”. Or, he asked, should it be rejected as not being a real foreign policy?

Jeffrey Gettleman felt that there was actually a bit of frustration with the way Trump conducted foreign policy, and the dissatisfaction was widespread. He added that many believed that the expertise of the State Department was not being used and that the “strange positions” of the White House were often not aligned with thoughtful policy.

Along the way, he graciously left out all questions regarding “Deep State vs. White House,” but noted that among Americans, there was a high interest in India.

Trump keeps his promises

Varghese noted that while Trump was often seen as unpredictable, what he said during campaigns was what he did as president. Trump has claimed in campaigns that India and China “duped” his predecessors and promised to protect American workers from big business.

The Hindu editor also pointed out that India and the United States had moved towards nationalist policies, and that what was said in the elections was respected and that rhetoric is now shaping politics.

Does Trump come back?

Gettleman noted that it was a very strange time in American politics since his own newspaper had just supported two Democratic candidates – Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warner.

He noted, however, that it would go to the battlefield states because the outdated electoral college meant that no one was campaigning in the country’s major cities, but that he was determined to win Michigan, Ohio and Florida.

He noted, “No one campaigns in the largest cities in the country, but they are adamant in Iowa, Michigan, Ohio and Florida. This is what comes down to it. The economy is doing well. Stock master gangbusters. And when the economy is strong, it’s very difficult to overthrow a good president. Only Bill Clinton succeeded, but Clinton was unique (when he overthrew George Bush Senior). “

Has India ever supported Trump?

Shyam Saran noted that India had appeared to declare its support for the president. In fact, he noted, the ongoing impeachment process would help crystallize Trump’s main base and said it would actually increase his chances of winning compared to a few months ago.

Has the Indian diaspora matured?

Varghese George said that while the 2016 elections may have seen anti-immigration or even xenophobic rhetoric for the first time, 1% of the United States Congress was Indo-American – the highest point for a small diaspora.

He noted that the Indian diaspora was still trapped between here and there.

He said, “The Indian-American has been divided into pro-Hindutva and anti-Hindutva which is just as vocal. There is one thing to note that it is largely the upper middle class Indians who are qualified with a caste system. They are not really there. They did not leave India. They carry a lot of luggage from India. We have a contradictory policy. You have the same people who talk about minority rights in the United States, but who also support authoritarianism at home. “

Bobby tales

Gettleman noted the rise of 2016 Republican candidate Bobby Jindal – whom he knew as a graduate student. Jindal was asked by the governor of Louisiana to manage their health care system and he rose through the democratic ranks very quickly. He also won the support of Democrats and Republicans, many of whom supported him despite his conservative positions on gun control, rape, incest and abortion.

While the common idea would be that an affluent group like the Indians would choose the Democratic party, Jindal received a lot of support from American Indians across the spectrum who were simply celebrating the rise of one of their own.

Has India dismissed the impeachment procedure?

Shyam Saran noted that India was definitely leaning towards Trump, and ideologically too, there was an affinity for Trump and his politics. He added: “There is this judgment that if you look at the past four years, among the Allies and the American partners, India has come out slightly. It is a very common perception in the establishment. He added that there was also a feeling that even if the NYT and its ilk could complain about the decisions made by India, there would not be too much opposition from the Trump administration on decisions like CAA or Kashmir.

China enters the field

Gettleman noted that Trump had really stuck him to Pakistan at first, which saw China intervening on the ground. China intervened to help Pakistan at a time when the United States had abandoned the country and thus began the evolution of the role that Beijing sees playing on the ground.

Navdeep Sarna noted that India and the United States had made strategic gains under the Trump administration, particularly in defense and counterterrorism. But was India able to maximize this opportunity or would it remain cautious?

Shyam Saran felt it was imperative that we not want to be part of a fight.

He said, “If you look at the spectrum, we’re close to the confrontation part. But India is looking for an ideal place. But can you do this when the balance of power between India and China is shrinking? The gap is widening. “

India and Pakistan re-hyphenate

One of the drawbacks of the government’s constant anti-Pakistan rhetoric has been the fact that, in the world view, India and Pakistan were cut off again.

Shyam Saran said, “Part of the problem is that we have brought this gap ourselves. Look at the mental space that Pakistan occupies. Not because Pakistan is such an important country for India, but because Pakistan has become a very useful tool. Now, the price we have had to pay, regardless of the political gains of playing the Pakistan card again and again and again and again in domestic politics, now in international perception, we are together again. You sort of predicted that the most important country for you is Pakistan, when the focus should have been on China. “

Varghese George noted that for Trump, the world view was transactional. While the Indians liked that Trump attacked Pakistan in the early days, even Modi attacking our neighbors at the Howdy, Modi event in Texas, the problem remained that with Trump wanting to leave Pakistan, Washington and Islamabad could be Back to square one.

The future?

Channeling his inner little finger (chaos is a ladder), Shyam Saran noted that everything was in motion and that India had the opportunity to develop into a demographic dividend. But that would depend on the strategies one adopted, and it would not be possible without returning to a higher growth trajectory, opening up the economy.

He noted, “You can’t reverse globalization. The future will belong to those who can stay one step ahead. “

