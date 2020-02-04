How MLB The Show 20 improves fieldwork and touches gameplay

With the new Throw Home and Extreme Catch Indicator and Perfect / Perfect hitting system, MLB The Show will feel 20 superstars like superstars.

Although we are still a few days away from the first MLB The Show 20 developer live stream, which will focus on ‘defensive fundamentals’, Sony San Diego Studio has shared a new video about some improved gameplay and artificial intelligence in this year’s game. The first trailer briefly rewinded some of these improvements and changes, such as the new Extreme Catch Indicator and updated button accuracy meter, but today’s video goes a little deeper.

As we have said before, Sony San Diego wants to make defense more challenging with MLB The Show 20. On the other hand, it will also be more worthwhile.

There is a new Outfield Throw Home indicator which is a small strip in the meter that, if correctly timed, gives you a better chance of throwing away runners at home. I am sure this will vary based on the outfielder and I do not think it will be guaranteed automatically, but this will at least help distinguish the better poor.

There is also the Extreme Catch Indicator and the First Step system, both of which were briefly shown in the disclosure trailer. These are additional features that come in handy when handling fly balls and help separate the average field players from the best in the game.

Fielding is not the only facet of the game that gets some attention in MLB The Show 20. Batting now has a new “Perfect / Perfect” rating system “with which the best players can shine.”

When your swing timing and plate coverage indicator are both ‘the best’, you activate perfect timing and perfect contact feedback, resulting in a guaranteed hit. It is unclear how easy or difficult the Perfect / Perfect rating will be. I could see that it was easier, depending on the statistics of the individual batter, which again would make the best players more valuable.

To go back to the defense, a number of button accuracies have been adjusted for a more intuitive throw meter. This seems to be a number of adjustments under the hood, resulting in a system that better simulates the quick decision making and reaction time of a player to be a good defender. But again, better defenders are likely to have a more favorable throwing meter.

In general, these seem to be some good changes coming to MLB The Show 20. It seems to be a big focus this year on individuality and really making superstar players feel the best in the game, whether in the batter’s box or in the field.

That’s all for now, but definitely come back on February 6. Sony San Diego is about defensive basic principles in MLB The Show 20, with specific details about the new Extreme Catch and Throw Home indicators, fielder skills and efficiency improvements, button accuracy refresh and more.