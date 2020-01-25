How Microsoft developers will create or break Xbox Series X

Microsoft Studios: a format, many developers (photo: Microsoft)

A reader looks at the increasingly long list of Microsoft’s internal studies and the games they will probably do for Xbox Series X.

The narrative about Microsoft and its exclusive games of this generation has been very negative, and rightly so. But entering the next generation, I am really interested for the first time in years as to what Microsoft is cooking. I want to break down all your studies:

343 industries – Halo Infinite, I hope this is a true return for the franchise and go if you need it. The game looks awesome, I think Halo 4 and 5 had the ingredients to be good games, so I have faith that they can do it.

Coalition Obviously, an unannounced Gears 6 is being prepared, but once this trilogy is completed, will they make other Gears or be allowed to spread their wings? I hope you can do more than the next generation of Gears.

Childish games – Forza Horizon 5, we know this is going to be good and, being a next-generation title, I hope you can really exceed the limits of what an open world racing game can achieve. It is rumored that his other team is making a new fable game, which is very exciting! The world of fables is so compelling and exclusive role-playing games are incredibly rare these days, I think your experience in the open world will move to another genre.

Rare – At the end of last year, he mocked Everwild, he had no idea what the game was about, but the artwork was beautiful. I just hope it’s not another type of Sea Of Thieves game, since I think Sea Of Thieves can live the way it is, but Rare could really do it with a more enjoyable experience.

Ninja Theory – After the launches of Bleeding Edge we have Senga’s Saga: Hellblade 2, this breakthrough was nothing short of brilliant and it excites me to think what Ninja Theory can do without the limits of the budget restrictions of the first game.

Obsidian Entertainment – Earth comes first, but after that you have to ask yourself what Obsidian will cook. The Outer Worlds was a snack of what this talented studio can do and, like Ninja Theory, a larger budget could create something special.

The initiative – New studio, talented team. It’s a mystery what this study is doing, but that’s exciting, isn’t it? All we know is that he has a large budget and has talent from the studies that Red Dead Redemption, Uncharted, Tomb Raider and more did. My hope is some kind of unique action and adventure game similar to Horizon Zero Dawn.

Compulsion games – This I think is the most exciting study. We Happy Few had great flaws and was a bit difficult to overcome, but the game was completely saved by a compelling narrative, besides it was a well-crafted world. He was simply disappointed by his game, I’m really looking forward to what this study could do with guidance and a clearer vision.

InXile Entertainment – Another role play studio, will they create something on a larger scale in the future?

Mojang – Probably more Minecraft.

Turn 10 Studios – Probably more Forza Motorsport.

Undead Laboratories – Hopefully it is a game of State Of Decay that can live up to the potential of the first game, a powerful narrative and additions to the formula that were missing in State Of Decay 2, which sometimes felt like a reskin of the first game. .

Double fine – I’m not sure what Double Fine could do, but Microsoft obviously liked what they saw.

These are very varied studies and it is exciting to think about what they could do for Xbox and PC. I think we should look at the future of Xbox exclusives with a little more excitement for what these studies could produce, one thing that every study has is potential and that should be encouraged!

By reader Jay

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJWI4bkD9ZM (/ embed)

The reader function does not necessarily represent the views of GameCentral or Metro.

You can send your own reader function of 500 to 600 words at any time, which, if used, will be published in the next appropriate weekend space. As always, send an email to gamecentral@ukmetro.co.uk and follow us on Twitter.

MORE: How I avoided getting addicted to World Of Warcraft Classic – Reader Feature